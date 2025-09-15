Honda City, Elevate get festive season discounts of up to 1.22 lakh

Honda has rolled out major discounts and benefits on its range of passenger vehicles in India. The Japanese car manufacturer currently sells the Amaze sub-compact sedan, mid-size sedan City and SUV Elevate . All three passenger vehicles have received major festive season discounts available in September 2025. The benefits offered by the auto OEM include direct cash discounts, loyalty bonuses, buyback schemes, exchange offers, and corporate schemes, among other benefits.

The carmaker recently announced price cuts for its passenger vehicle range, following the announcement of GST 2.0, to pass on the benefits under the forthcoming GST regime that is slated to be effective from September 22. Under this move, Honda cars became cheaper by up to ₹95,500, depending on the model. The reduced pricing of Honda cars will be effective from September 22. Added to that, the festive offers are expected to boost the demand and sales of Honda cars during this festive season.

Here is a quick look at the spectrum of festive season benefits each of the Honda cars is receiving in September 2025.

Honda Amaze, which is the most affordable car from the brand in its portfolio in India, is fetching a festive season benefit of up to ₹97,200 in September 2025. The carmaker still sells the second-generation Amaze in S trim alongside the sedan’s third-generation iteration. While the second-generation Amaze gets discounts of up to ₹97,200, the latter comes with up to ₹77,200 off its sticker price.

Honda City is a popular mid-size sedan, which is available with festive benefits of up to ₹1.07 lakh in September. While the petrol-only versions of the City are available with benefits, the hybrid version doesn't get any discount.

The Honda Elevate SUV is available with the highest benefits in September, ranging up to ₹1.22 lakh for the top-spec ZX trim. The VX trim commands a festive discount of ₹78,000. The Elevate V trim comes with benefits ranging up to ₹58,000. However, the entry-level SV trim doesn't get any offer.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: