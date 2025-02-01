Honda City Apex Limited Edition launched in India, prices start at 13.30 lakh

Honda Car India has launched the new City Apex Limited Edition bringing a premium touch to the popular-selling sedan in its range. The new Honda City Apex Edition is priced from ₹13.30 lakh for the mid-V trim, going up to ₹15.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec VX trim. The new Apex Edition arrives with subtle upgrades with a special accessory package. The limited edition commands a premium of ₹25,000 over the standard version.

Honda City Apex Edition: What’s New?

The new Honda City Apex Edition joins the Elevate Apex Edition that arrived last year. The special edition sedan features several highlights including the ‘Apex Edition’ badging and emblem on the front fenders and boot lid. There are also new special seat covers finished in beige with the Apex branding, premium leatherette instrument panel and door padding, exclusive Apex Edition cushions, and more. The City Apex Edition also comes with ambient lighting with up to seven colours.

The Honda City Apex Edition gets new seat covers, an Apex badge on the front fenders, ambient lighting, and cushions. The limited edition is offered in the V and VX trims

Speaking about the new City Apex Edition; Kunal Behl, Vice President - Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said, "Honda City has been an extremely successful brand in India enjoying an aspirational status among customers. It has consistently been a strong business pillar for Honda Cars India. With the introduction of the Apex Edition of the Honda City, we aim to offer a more enhanced and premium package to our customers. We are confident that the customers will like this new edition, and we look forward to welcoming more customers to the Honda family."

Honda City Apex Edition: Specifications

There are no changes on the mechanical front and the Honda City Apex continues to draw power from the tried and tested 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that develops 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT automatic. The sedan promises a fuel efficiency of 17.8 kmpl on the manual and 18.4 kmpl on the automatic. All figures are ARAI-certified.

Other features on the Honda City include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), six airbags, a Lane Watch Camera, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and more. The sedan also gets 506 litres of boot capacity.

