Honda City Apex Edition starts reaching dealerships. Here's what it offers

Honda City Apex Edition has started reaching dealerships which means that the deliveries will also start soon. The newly launched Honda City Apex Edition is available at a starting price of ₹13.30 lakh for the mid-level V trim, reaching up to ₹15.62 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the fully equipped VX trim. This Apex Edition features understated enhancements along with a unique accessory package. The limited edition carries an additional cost of ₹25,000 compared to the standard model.

What's new with Honda City Apex Edition?

The recently introduced Honda City Apex Edition complements the Elevate Apex Edition, which was launched the previous year. This special edition sedan boasts several notable features, including distinctive 'Apex Edition' badging and emblems located on the front fenders and the boot lid. Additionally, it is equipped with new seat covers in beige adorned with the Apex branding, a premium leatherette instrument panel, and door padding, as well as exclusive Apex Edition cushions, among other enhancements. Furthermore, the City Apex Edition is designed with ambient lighting that offers a selection of up to seven colors.

Are there any mechanical changes to the Honda City Apex Edition?

No, Honda has not made any mechanical changes to the City Apex Edition. It continues to come with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine that develops 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 7-step CVT automatic.

What is the fuel efficiency of the Honda City Apex Edition?

Honda City Apex Edition has the same fuel efficiency as the standard City. The sedan offers a fuel efficiency of 17.8 kilometers per liter with the manual transmission and 18.4 kilometers per litre with the automatic transmission. All values are certified by ARAI.

Honda Cars India attains E20 compliance for all products

Honda Cars India has declared that all vehicles produced since January 1, 2009, are compatible with E20 materials. Consequently, customers can utilize petrol containing up to 20 percent ethanol without requiring any modifications to their vehicles. The company has obtained E20 petrol compliance certification for the Elevate, City e:HEV, City, and Amaze models.

