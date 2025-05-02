Honda Cars sales decline by 55% in April. Elevate to get new variants soon

Honda Cars India reported its sales for April 2025, and the automaker registered a decline of 55 per cent year-on-year. The Japanese automaker sold 4,871 units (domestic + exports) last month, against 10,867 units sold during the same month in 2024. Domestic sales stood at 3,360, down by 22.78 per cent when compared to 4,351 units sold in April last year.

The new variants on the Honda Elevate aim to stimulate demand as the automaker is witnessing a challenging time in domestic and export volumes.

Subdued demand affects Honda's sales in April

Exports saw a massive decline of 76.81 per cent, with only 1,511 units shipped overseas in April this year, as opposed to 6,516 units exported in April 2024. Honda saw a sharp decline in month-on-month numbers, with the brand registering a 53.51 per cent drop in volumes when compared to March 2025, when it sold a cumulative 7,228 units.

Also Read : Exports power Maruti Suzuki's April performance as domestic sales hold steady

Honda explained that a subdued consumer sentiment led to lower dispatches in April. Speaking about the sales performance, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “In view of the prevailing market conditions and subdued consumer sentiment, we have strategically moderated the dispatches in the month of April to maintain optimal inventory level across our network, ensuring operational efficiency and preparing for demand fluctuations without burdening the dealers."

New Elevate variants to be launched in May

The decline is certainly alarming for the brand with three mass-market offerings on sale. Moreover, since the new-generation Honda Amaze was launched less than six months ago and was expected to be a major growth driver for the brand. In a bid to stimulate demand and attract more customers, the automaker is gearing up to bring new variants to the Elevate.

Elaborating on the same, Kunal Behl said, “We are introducing certain grades of Elevate at an attractive new price point along with other benefits in the month of May, ensuring greater value for our customers."

The Honda Elevate is currently priced from ₹11.91 lakh, going up to ₹15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the new variants to bring more features at more accessible price points. The new variants will be launched later this month.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: