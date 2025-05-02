HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Cars Sales Decline By 55% In April. Elevate To Get New Variants Soon

Honda Cars sales decline by 55% in April. Elevate to get new variants soon

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2025, 15:28 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The new variants on the Honda Elevate aim to stimulate demand as the automaker is witnessing a challenging time in domestic and export volumes.
Honda Elevate City Amaze
With a sharp decline in volumes, Honda is looking to stimulate demand with new variants of the Elevate arriving later this month
Honda Elevate City Amaze
With a sharp decline in volumes, Honda is looking to stimulate demand with new variants of the Elevate arriving later this month

Honda Cars India reported its sales for April 2025, and the automaker registered a decline of 55 per cent year-on-year. The Japanese automaker sold 4,871 units (domestic + exports) last month, against 10,867 units sold during the same month in 2024. Domestic sales stood at 3,360, down by 22.78 per cent when compared to 4,351 units sold in April last year.

Subdued demand affects Honda's sales in April

Exports saw a massive decline of 76.81 per cent, with only 1,511 units shipped overseas in April this year, as opposed to 6,516 units exported in April 2024. Honda saw a sharp decline in month-on-month numbers, with the brand registering a 53.51 per cent drop in volumes when compared to March 2025, when it sold a cumulative 7,228 units.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
Honda Elevate
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Scorpio-n (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Renault Kardian (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault Kardian
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 11 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Exports power Maruti Suzuki's April performance as domestic sales hold steady

Honda explained that a subdued consumer sentiment led to lower dispatches in April. Speaking about the sales performance, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “In view of the prevailing market conditions and subdued consumer sentiment, we have strategically moderated the dispatches in the month of April to maintain optimal inventory level across our network, ensuring operational efficiency and preparing for demand fluctuations without burdening the dealers."

New Elevate variants to be launched in May

The decline is certainly alarming for the brand with three mass-market offerings on sale. Moreover, since the new-generation Honda Amaze was launched less than six months ago and was expected to be a major growth driver for the brand. In a bid to stimulate demand and attract more customers, the automaker is gearing up to bring new variants to the Elevate.

Elaborating on the same, Kunal Behl said, “We are introducing certain grades of Elevate at an attractive new price point along with other benefits in the month of May, ensuring greater value for our customers."

The Honda Elevate is currently priced from 11.91 lakh, going up to 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the new variants to bring more features at more accessible price points. The new variants will be launched later this month.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 May 2025, 15:28 PM IST
TAGS: Car Sales Honda Amaze Honda Cars India Honda Elevate Honda Cars Car Sales April 2025 Honda City Honda

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.