Honda Cars India to offer loyalty benefits for returning customers

Honda Cars India has announced new benefits for its loyal returning customers. The car manufacturer has recently announced loyalty benefits over its social media pages. This offer will be applicable to customers who wish to buy a Honda car and already own a Honda car, a two-wheeler or even a Honda power product.

There are additional terms and conditions that will be applicable while availing of this offer. A buyer should inquire about these terms and conditions from the dealership before availing of the offer. The Japanese car maker will only be offering this benefit with some of its selected products.

Also Read : From Honda Amaze to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Best budget-friendly cars in India with ADAS you can buy

Honda March discounts

Other than the loyalty bonus, Honda has also announced other benefits on its cars valid till March 31st. Models like the City, Elevate and the City eHEV enjoy a cut of up to ₹90,000 under these benefits. These benefits are applicable in the form of cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate deals or any other kind of deals. Buyers may also claim the financial year-end depreciation benefits under the carmaker's ‘March End Bonanza’ scheme. Additionally, those who have scrapped their older cars may also request scrappage benefits if they possess a valid scrapping certificate.

Also Read : Honda cars in India will be costlier from this date. Here's how much you need to pay

The Honda City gets a total discount of up to ₹73,300 on the ICE variant of the car. The Honda City ICE is priced starting at ₹11.82 (ex-showroom) and goes up to a price of ₹16.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The Honda Elevate, the carmaker's only SUV, has attracted benefits of up to ₹86,100 on the ex-showroom price of the car. The Elevate is underpinned by the platform of the City and also gets the same engine as the sedan. However, the SUV is priced lower than the sedan starting at ₹11.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and stretching up to ₹16.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

The carmaker also offers the Honda City with a strong hybrid engine operating on the Atkinson cycle. The City eHEV is getting the most discount of up to ₹90,000 in March over its ex-showroom price of ₹19 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to ₹20.83 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the strong hybrid sedan comes with an 8-year warranty on the battery as well.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: