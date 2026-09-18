Honda Cars India to Invest 450 crore in Bengaluru spare parts warehouse

Honda Cars India has started work on the second phase of its spare parts warehouse at Doddaballapura near Bengaluru. The company is investing ₹450 crore in the project, which will serve Honda’s four-wheeler, two-wheeler and power products businesses in India.

The second phase will cover around 80,000 square metres. After the work is completed, the total warehouse area will increase to about 140,000 square metres. The first phase of the facility covers 60,000 square metres and started operations in June 2025. It was set up to handle spare parts for Honda’s service network in India.

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The new phase will add more storage and distribution capacity at the Doddaballapura site. Honda will also install new warehousing systems at the facility, along with energy-efficient systems and infrastructure that can be scaled up as the company’s business grows.

The company said the project will help improve the availability of genuine spare parts across its network and reduce the time taken to distribute them. Honda will use the facility for its three business divisions in India — cars, two-wheelers and power products. The investment will also create new employment opportunities in Karnataka.

Honda Cars India held the ground-breaking ceremony for the second phase on September 18, 2026. The company has not shared a timeline for when work on the new section is expected to be completed.

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