Honda Cars India slashes price across lineup with GST 2.0. Check details

Honda Cars India has announced revised prices for its popular models following the implementation of the GST Reforms 2025. The move, effective immediately, makes the Japanese carmaker’s sedan and SUV range more attractive to customers in the run-up to the festive season.

The biggest highlight comes from the Honda Amaze line-up, which is now fully available under ₹ 10 lakh. The Elevate mid-size SUV and the City sedan have also received notable price cuts across their variants, in line with Honda’s strategy of passing on GST benefits to buyers.

Commenting on the revised pricing, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said the company is confident that the new pricing, valid till December 2025, will spur demand during the festive season. Customers can also expect additional festive benefits on top of the price cuts.

Honda Amaze: New pricing

The third-generation Honda Amaze has emerged as the biggest gainer in the new pricing structure, with reductions going as high as ₹1.20 lakh. The second-generation model too has seen cuts of up to ₹72,800, making the Amaze one of the most accessible compact sedans in the country today. Prices for the second-generation Amaze now begin at ₹6.97 lakh for the S MT variant, while the S CVT is pegged at ₹7.79 lakh.

The third-generation Amaze starts from ₹7.40 lakh for the V MT and stretches to ₹9.99 lakh for the fully loaded ZX CVT. By keeping the entire portfolio under the psychological ₹10 lakh mark, Honda has ensured that the Amaze caters equally to budget-conscious first-time buyers and those seeking the convenience of a feature-packed automatic sedan.

Honda Elevate: New pricing

Honda’s latest entrant in the mid-size SUV space, the Elevate, has also become significantly more competitive with price corrections ranging from ₹42,800 to ₹91,100. The most affordable version, the SV MT, now comes in at ₹10.99 lakh, down from its earlier ₹11.91 lakh sticker. At the other end of the spectrum, the fully loaded ZX CVT Dual Tone Ivory is priced at ₹16.34 lakh compared to the earlier ₹16.93 lakh.

This rebalancing pitches the Elevate much more aggressively against entrenched segment foes, where price has become as important as styling and features. With its aggressive styling, spacious cabin room and Honda's reliability reputation, the Elevate now provides buyers with a more compelling reason to consider it.

Honda City: New pricing

The Honda City, one of the most popular nameplates in the country, has also gained significantly with the new GST-induced price cut. The car now begins at ₹11.95 lakh for the base SV MT, down from ₹42,700, while the top-of-the-line ZX CVT has fallen by ₹57,500 to ₹16.07 lakh.

Even the City e:HEV hybrid has been in on the action, its price reduced by ₹41,790 to ₹19.48 lakh. All this should serve to make the City more attractive in a time when sedans are being hammered by SUVs, without compromising on its image of premium equipment, refined styling, and spirited driving dynamics.

