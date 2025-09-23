HT Auto
Honda Cars India Slashes Price Across Lineup: Amaze Starts At 6.97 Lakh, Elevate At 10.99 Lakh

Honda Cars India slashes price across lineup with GST 2.0. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 23 Sept 2025, 08:21 am
The biggest highlight comes from the Honda Amaze line-up, which is now fully available under 10 lakh. The Elevate mid-size SUV and the City sedan have also received notable price cuts across their variants, in line with Honda’s strategy of passing on GST benefits to buyers.

The Honda Amaze lineup now starts at ₹6.97 lakh, while the Elevate and the City range start at ₹10.99 lakh and ₹11.95 lakh, respectively
Honda Cars India has announced revised prices for its popular models following the implementation of the GST Reforms 2025. The move, effective immediately, makes the Japanese carmaker’s sedan and SUV range more attractive to customers in the run-up to the festive season.

The biggest highlight comes from the Honda Amaze line-up, which is now fully available under 10 lakh. The Elevate mid-size SUV and the City sedan have also received notable price cuts across their variants, in line with Honda’s strategy of passing on GST benefits to buyers.

Commenting on the revised pricing, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said the company is confident that the new pricing, valid till December 2025, will spur demand during the festive season. Customers can also expect additional festive benefits on top of the price cuts.

Honda Amaze: New pricing

The third-generation Honda Amaze has emerged as the biggest gainer in the new pricing structure, with reductions going as high as 1.20 lakh. The second-generation model too has seen cuts of up to 72,800, making the Amaze one of the most accessible compact sedans in the country today. Prices for the second-generation Amaze now begin at 6.97 lakh for the S MT variant, while the S CVT is pegged at 7.79 lakh.

Also Read : 2024 Honda Amaze 1.2 Petrol MT: Fuel efficiency tested in city & highway conditions

The third-generation Amaze starts from 7.40 lakh for the V MT and stretches to 9.99 lakh for the fully loaded ZX CVT. By keeping the entire portfolio under the psychological 10 lakh mark, Honda has ensured that the Amaze caters equally to budget-conscious first-time buyers and those seeking the convenience of a feature-packed automatic sedan.

Honda Elevate: New pricing

Honda’s latest entrant in the mid-size SUV space, the Elevate, has also become significantly more competitive with price corrections ranging from 42,800 to 91,100. The most affordable version, the SV MT, now comes in at 10.99 lakh, down from its earlier 11.91 lakh sticker. At the other end of the spectrum, the fully loaded ZX CVT Dual Tone Ivory is priced at 16.34 lakh compared to the earlier 16.93 lakh.

This rebalancing pitches the Elevate much more aggressively against entrenched segment foes, where price has become as important as styling and features. With its aggressive styling, spacious cabin room and Honda's reliability reputation, the Elevate now provides buyers with a more compelling reason to consider it.

Also Read : Honda Cars India stays the course with EVs and hybrids amid global strategy shifts

Honda City: New pricing

The Honda City, one of the most popular nameplates in the country, has also gained significantly with the new GST-induced price cut. The car now begins at 11.95 lakh for the base SV MT, down from 42,700, while the top-of-the-line ZX CVT has fallen by 57,500 to 16.07 lakh.

Even the City e:HEV hybrid has been in on the action, its price reduced by 41,790 to 19.48 lakh. All this should serve to make the City more attractive in a time when sedans are being hammered by SUVs, without compromising on its image of premium equipment, refined styling, and spirited driving dynamics.

First Published Date: 23 Sept 2025, 08:21 am IST
