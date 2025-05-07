HT Auto
Honda Cars India Offers Discounts Up To 76,100 In May. Check Details

Honda Cars India offers discounts up to 76,100 in May. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
07 May 2025, 13:12 PM
  • Honda Car India has introduced promotions for models like Amaze, City, and Elevate in May, offering discounts up to 76,100.
Honda Elevate City Amaze
Honda Cars has announced discounts on its models including Elevate, Amaze, City and City Hybrid for the month of May.
Honda Elevate City Amaze
Honda Car India has launched special promotions for most of its offerings, including the Amaze, City and Elevate models, throughout May. Honda has been offering significant discounts across its vehicle lineup every month. Which usually include a loyalty bonus, buyback offers, an exchange bonus, corporate packages and a complimentary seven-year extended warranty. Listed below is a summary of the promotions available in May for each model.

Honda May discounts: City and City e:HEV hybrid

Honda is giving benefits of up to 63,300 on the City model, while the Honda City Hybrid features a total benefit of 65,000. These offers are available for all variants of both models. The Honda City competes with models like the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and Hyundai Verna in the Indian market.

Also Read : Honda two-wheeler sales down by 11% YoY in April 2025. Check out export numbers…

Honda May discounts: Elevate

The Honda Elevate comes with benefits of up to 76,100 on the top-tier Elevate ZX. The Honda Elevate competes with the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, and similar vehicles. The SUV from the Japanese carmaker is one of its flagship offerings in India, housing a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated 4 pot engine.

Also Read : Honda Elevate Apex Summer Edition launched at 12.39 lakh, gets more affordable

Honda May discounts: New Amaze and second-generation Amaze

The new Honda Amaze does not get any explicit cash benefits, however, it is being offered with corporate discounts and special discounts for loyal existing Honda customers.

The second-generation Amaze is being offered with benefits of up to 57,200. It is crucial to note that these discounts do not apply to the third-generation Amaze, which is the newest model from the brand. The automaker offers EMIs starting at 1,111 per lakh for the subcompact sedan. The Honda Amaze competes against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in its segment.

Please note that final offers and discounts are dependent on stock availability, the automaker, and the dealership. It is recommended to check with your preferred dealership in your city for the most accurate information on these deals.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 May 2025, 13:12 PM IST

It's either expired or it's incorrect.