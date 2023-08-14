Honda Cars India kicks off nation-wide Independence Day service camp

Honda Cars India on Monday announced that it has kicked off a nation-wide ‘Independence Day Service Camp’ from August 16 to August 20. During the campaign, customers of the brand will be able to avail exclusive offers on car care services and Periodic Maintenance Labour. These offers include discounts on services such as interior cleaning, paint treatment/beautification, headlamp and windshield treatment, underbody coating, and more.

Customers of Honda will also be able to avail offers for pads, wipers, tyres, and batteries. Further, they can avail complimentary evaluation of their existing vehicles while exclusive benefits are also being offered to those considering a brand new Honda car.

During the campaign, potential customers can also experience the ADAS technology of Honda Sensing through the test drive of the Honda City sedan. There will also be a daily lucky draw competition, offering participants a chance to win prizes.

The initiative by Honda is a gesture of gratitude towards defense personnel, police officials, and doctors. The company says that the Special offers on all value-added services and periodic maintenance labour are a token of appreciation for the dedicated service by these people. “These exclusive offers and incentives underscore our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and the sheer joy of owning a Honda car," said Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India.

