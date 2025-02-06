Honda Cars India attains E20 compliance throughout its entire product lineup

Honda Cars India has announced that all their cars manufactured since January 1st 2009 have been E20 material compatible. So, the customers can use petrol with up to 20 per cent ethanol without the need to change any part of the car. The brand has received E20 petrol compliance certification for Elevate , City e:HEV, City and Amaze . In fact, the new-gen Amaze that was launched recently received its E20 certification in January 2025.

What is E20 fuel?

The Indian government had laid down a target of achieving 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol by 2025. Often known as E20 petrol or biofuel, it should help in the reduction of pollutant levels that a car emits. However, certain modifications are needed to the car so that it can run on E20 fuel. This is because the ethanol in petrol can damage the rubber parts.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda Elevate 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda Amaze 1199 cc 1199 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda HR-V 1198 cc 1198 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 14 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

The Government of India has mandated all Gasoline fueled Mono Fuel and Bi-Fuel vehicles with positive ignition engines including Hybrids, manufactured on and after 1st April 2025 to be certified with Ethanol (E20) fuel to comply with the prevailing emission norms.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Honda is one of the first OEMs to have their whole portfolio that complies with E20 fuel. Speaking on this, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "At Honda Cars India, we are committed to driving sustainable mobility solutions and all our cars have been E20 material compatible since Jan 2009 enabling our customers to seamlessly adopt the greener E20 fuel without any modifications.The latest compliance certification for all our current models ahead of the pan India E20 fuel introduction aligns with the Government of India’s goal to implement greener fuels. As India moves towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, HCIL will continue to remain at the forefront."

Also Read : Honda City Apex Limited Edition launched in India, prices start at ₹13.30 lakh

ARAI certifies Skoda Auto India vehicles E20 compliant

Skoda Auto India was among the first OEMs to receive E20 certification from ARAI. Back in July'24, Skoda announced that the 1.0 TSI manual and automatic have earned the certification and the 1.5 TSI is undergoing tests and will earn certification by Q4 2024.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: