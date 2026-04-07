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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Cars India Announces Discounts Of Up To 1.97 Lakh For April 2026

Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to 1.97 lakh for April 2026

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 07 Apr 2026, 10:21 am
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  • Honda Cars India is offering discounts of up to 1.97 lakh across its lineup in April 2026, with benefits available on Amaze, Elevate, City, City e:HEV and remaining 2nd-gen Amaze models.

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Honda Elevate
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Honda Cars India has rolled out discounts across its entire lineup for April 2026, with benefits available on all models currently on sale. The offers cover the 3rd-generation Honda Amaze, Honda Elevate, Honda City, Honda City e:HEV, and the 2nd-generation Honda Amaze.

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The 3rd-generation Honda Amaze is available with benefits of up to 68,000. Prices for the compact sedan range from 7.51 lakh to 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec CVT variant.

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The Honda Elevate, the brand’s compact SUV, is being offered with benefits of up to 1.51 lakh. It is priced between 11.59 lakh and 16.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda City continues with offers of up to 1.56 lakh. Prices for the sedan start at 11.99 lakh and go up to 14.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping CVT variant.

The strong hybrid Honda City e:HEV is available with benefits of up to 1.97 lakh. It is sold in a single fully loaded variant, priced at 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2nd-generation Honda Amaze, which continues as an entry-level option, is available with benefits of up to 58,000. It is offered in a single S variant with both manual and automatic gearbox options, priced from 6.97 lakh to 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

These offers are valid for April 2026 and may vary depending on location and stock availability.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 07 Apr 2026, 10:21 am IST
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