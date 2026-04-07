Honda Cars India announces discounts of up to 1.97 lakh for April 2026

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Honda Cars India has rolled out discounts across its entire lineup for April 2026, with benefits available on all models currently on sale. The offers cover the 3rd-generation Honda Amaze, Honda Elevate, Honda City, Honda City e:HEV, and the 2nd-generation Honda Amaze.
The 3rd-generation Honda Amaze is available with benefits of up to ₹68,000. Prices for the compact sedan range from ₹7.51 lakh to ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec CVT variant.
The Honda Elevate, the brand’s compact SUV, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹1.51 lakh. It is priced between ₹11.59 lakh and ₹16.76 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Honda City continues with offers of up to ₹1.56 lakh. Prices for the sedan start at ₹11.99 lakh and go up to ₹14.17 lakh (ex-showroom) for the range-topping CVT variant.
The strong hybrid Honda City e:HEV is available with benefits of up to ₹1.97 lakh. It is sold in a single fully loaded variant, priced at ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The 2nd-generation Honda Amaze, which continues as an entry-level option, is available with benefits of up to ₹58,000. It is offered in a single S variant with both manual and automatic gearbox options, priced from ₹6.97 lakh to ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
These offers are valid for April 2026 and may vary depending on location and stock availability.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.