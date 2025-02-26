Honda Amaze VX or Honda Amaze VX: What will you choose

The Honda Amaze is one of the most popular options in the sub compact sedan space. Last year, the sedan saw its new generation being introduced. The third generation Honda Amaze gets a starting price of ₹8.19 lakh, ex-showroom, and is available across three variants - V, VX and ZX. Interestingly, Honda Cars India has also kept the second generation Amaze on sale which is available across two variants - S and VX.

The VX variant of the third-gen Honda Amaze is priced at ₹ 9.24 lakh (MT) and ₹ 10.19 lakh (CVT). Meanwhile, the VX variant of the second-gen Amaze costs ₹ 9.04 lakh (MT) and ₹ 9.86 lakh (CVT).

The VX variant of the third gen Honda Amaze, which is the mid spec variant is priced at ₹9.24 lakh, for the manual transmission option while the CVT option is priced at ₹10.19 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the VX variant of the second generation Amaze, which is the top spec variant, is priced at ₹9.04 lakh, for the manual transmission option, while the CVT option is priced at ₹9.86 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. With this, the third generation Amaze is pricier than the second generation model by ₹20,000 for the MT option, while the CVT option is pricier by ₹33,000. So should you pick the newer one over the older model with the increase in price?

2024 Honda Amaze vs 2021 Honda Amaze: Features

To begin with the 2024 Honda Amaze VX rides on 15 inch alloy wheels, same as before. However with the new model, the rims do not get dual tone finish. Other key highlights of the 2024 Amaze VX include LED projector fog lights, automatic headlights and power-foldable ORVMs.

Stepping on the inside, the 2024 Amaze VX gets a wireless phone charger, rear AC vents, rear defogger, push-button start/stop and a remote engine start ability for the CVT version only. It further gets an automatic climate control system and 8 inch touchscreen infotainment with a 6-speaker system and Alexa compatibility.

The dashboard features a satin metallic garnish and there is also Alexa compatibility in the VX trim level. There is also added safety in this trim level with a Lanewatch camera, a rear defogger and a rearview camera. The VX variant is perfect for those who want a feature-rich sedan with a balanced price tag.

In contrast, the second generation Amaze gets most of the modern tech. To begin with it too gets LED projector headlights, LED fog lights, automatic headlights and power-foldable ORVMs along with 15 inch alloy wheels. Interestingly, while the third gen model with basic alloy wheels, the second gen model gets diamond cut ones.

Meanwhile, the cabin of the second generation Amaze gets 7 inch touch screen infotainment, but misses out on a semi-digital instrument cluster. Another miss for the older model is the lack of cruise control for the CVT option. Moreover, the older model also misses out on rear AC vents, six airbags and lanewatch camera. However, it does get rear defogger, push-button start/stop, a rear defogger and a rearview camera.

2024 Honda Amaze vs 2021 Honda Amaze:Engine

Both the generation of the Honda Amaze use the same 1.2 litre petrol engine producing 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. The engine gets paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT.

All the variants of the 2024 Honda Amaze use the same 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder engine with an option to choose from either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The engine produces 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque. Interestingly, the 2024 Amaze gets the option for both the manual transmission and the CVT across all the trim levels.

Interestingly, while the engine remains the same, Honda has tweaked the motor to improve low end performance on the newer model. This has helped the new model to increase its claimed fuel efficiency from 18.3 kmpl to 19.46 kmpl for the CVT option. The claimed fuel efficiency for the manual transmission option remains the same at 18.6 kmpl.

