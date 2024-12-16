Honda Amaze vs Maruti Dzire: 10 features that separate both sedans

Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedans launched in India offer a host of features that its rivals Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor misses out. The two sedans, launched within weeks of each other, are aimed to rejuvenate a segment that has seen decline in sales over the past couple of years. With SUVs being the flavour of the season, the new Amaze and Dzire offer advanced features at a price which no other models offer.

Despite being feature-packed, both Amaze and Dzire miss out on some key features. Here is a look at five features missing in the Honda Amaze 2024 that Maruti Dzire offers, and five more features that the Dzire misses out which are available in the Amaze sedan.

Honda Amaze vs Maruti Dzire: Five features that give Amaze an edge

Honda Cars has updated the Amaze sedan with several changes in its design, features and technology. The new Amaze offers updated exterior design with influences from its siblings City and Elevate. The sub-compact sedan, arch rival to the new Maruti Dzire, also offer features that the other one misses out.

The most prominent feature that the new Amaze boasts of is the introduction of the Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS). The Amaze is currently the most affordable car in India to offer ADAS at under ₹10 lakh. The feature has been borrowed from other Honda cars and is a first in the segment.

The new Amaze also offers a semi-digital driver display instead of an analogue MID seen inside the Dzire. The new display measures seven inches and offers several drive-related information, including ADAS features.

Despite ADAS, the new Honda Amaze misses out on a key safety feature like 360 degree camera. Instead, the carmaker has added a lane-watch camera on the ORVMS to help during manouevres. The cameras offer output on the touchscreen display to help the drive when taking turns.

Honda has also introduced paddle shifters in the new Amaze which offers manual control over its CVT transmission unit. The sedan also offers larger boot space of 416 litres, around 34 litres more than what the new Dzire offers.

Honda Amaze vs Maruti Dzire: Five features that give Dzire an edge

The Dzire in its new avatar comes with a lot of changes in terms of design, features and technology. The look of the sedan has been overhauled with a new front face and adds some features and technology that its key rival misses out on. An electric sunroof is one such feature that Dzire gets over all its rivals in the segment. This is the first time that a sub-four metre sedan offers the crowd-favourite feature.

Besides the sunroof, the Dzire also offers key safety features like a 360 degree camera and tyre pressure monitoring system. Both these features are missing in the new Amaze sedan. The 360 degree camera makes into the Dzire after Maruti introduced it in the new generation Swift earlier.

The Dzire is a bit more desirable for sedan buyers due to a larger touchscreen infotainment system on offer. The floating 9-inch display is about one inch larger than the one offered in the new Amaze. The display is compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and offers connected apps as well.

The fifth feature that Dzire gets over the new Amaze is the ambient lighting. The sedan offers footwell lighting for occupants, a feature Honda did not add inside the Amaze 2024.

