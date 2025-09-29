Amaze to Verna: Here are top 5 sedans with biggest price cut post GST 2.0

When GST 2.0 came into effect, the immediate expectation was modest price adjustments. Yet, for several of India’s popular compact and subcompact sedans, the revisions were far more significant. From the city‑friendly Honda Amaze to the premium‑leaning Hyundai Verna, certain models now carry reductions substantial enough to influence buyer decisions. For those considering a new sedan, these changes offer not just savings but a renewed opportunity to reassess their options.

The Honda Amaze gets the biggest price cut of up to ₹ 1.20 lakh.

1 Honda Amaze (3rd Generation): Up to ₹ 1.20 lakh cheaper Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The biggest gainer of GST 2.0 is Honda’s compact sedan. The top ZX CVT petrol variant now costs ₹1.20 lakh less than before, while even lower manual trims see cuts between ₹80,000– ₹90,000. For a model already known for its city-friendly dynamics and reliability, this reduction suddenly makes the Amaze a far more tempting value proposition. Honda has struggled with volumes recently, but this could give the Amaze a fresh lease of life.

2 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Up to ₹ 88,000 off Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Dzire has long been India’s best-selling subcompact sedan, and it just became more affordable. The ZXi Plus AMT gets the sharpest cut at ₹88,000, with most higher trims shedding at least ₹80,000. For budget-conscious buyers who were leaning toward hatchbacks, this makes the Dzire a more practical upgrade, bigger boot, proper sedan looks, and now a lighter hit on the wallet.

3 Tata Tigor: Up to ₹ 81,000 cheaper Engine 1,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details The Tigor may not always grab headlines, but its new price tags demand attention. The XZ Plus CNG variant leads with an ₹81,000 reduction, while petrol and automatic trims also benefit substantially.

4 Hyundai Aura: Up to ₹ 76,000 trimmed Engine 1,197 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Hyundai’s Aura, often seen as a feature-packed city sedan, also benefits handsomely from GST 2.0. The SX Plus AMT now costs ₹76,000 less, while several other CNG and manual variants shed ₹70,000 or more. Positioned between the Grand i10 Nios and the Verna, the Aura’s appeal has always been about balancing compact dimensions with sedan practicality. These new prices only reinforce that pitch.

5 Hyundai Verna: Up to ₹ 60,000 down Engine 1,482 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details At the premium end of the compact sedan space, the Verna also joins the list. Its flagship SX (O) Turbo DCT variant is ₹60,000 cheaper, while other top trims see over ₹50,000 cuts. For a car that competes with heavyweights like the Honda City and Skoda Slavia, the Verna’s fresh price positioning could make buyers reconsider where value meets aspiration.

