Honda Amaze available with up to 1.22 lakh benefits. Know more

Honda Amaze is all set to receive a facelift next month. Scheduled to launch on December 4, the Honda Amaze facelift has been teased on social media, revealing the front profile and interior design of the sub-compact sedan. Ahead of the launch of the updated model, Honda Cars India is now offering benefits of up to ₹1.22 lakh on the Amaze sedan, which will be available till the end of this month. The price of the sub-compact sedan now starts at ₹762,800 (ex-showroom), down from ₹792,800 (ex-showroom).

Interestingly, the carmaker has announced offers on the Honda Amaze sedan at a time when the segment leader Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation avatar of the Dzire sub-compact sedan in India on November 11, at an introductory starting price of ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and which has started reaching showrooms. The new Dzire comes revamping the competition in this segment and further putting pressure on Amaze. The Honda Amaze comes with an unlimited kilometre free extended warranty for seven years. Also, the carmaker is offering an assured buyback price for the sedan from three to eight years, alongside a standard three-year warranty.

These benefits seem to be an attempt from the car manufacturer to boost the sales of the current Honda Amaze ahead of the launch of the updated version that is launching next month. While the automaker is aiming to clear the inventory of the current Amaze before the updated version hits production, these benefits will also help the company ramp up its game against the newly launched fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

2024 Honda Amaze: What it promises

The Honda Amaze facelift is expected to incorporate a plethora of updates, on the design and feature front, as the OEM has teased. The front profile of the sedan will have a significantly updated look, thanks to a new grille and sharper and sleeker headlamps. The front bumper too will have a new design.

Inside the cabin, it is expected to receive ADAS as a major feature addition. The feature list could also include a larger free-standing touchscreen infotainment display possibly sourced from the Honda Elevate SUV, wireless connectivity as well as a wireless charging slot for phones. It is also likely to receive an electric sunroof, six airbags as standard and a 360-degree surround view camera besides other updates. The powertrain of the new Amaze would remain the same.

