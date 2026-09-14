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Honda Amaze prices hiked by up to 15,210

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 14 Sept 2026, 12:53 pm
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Honda has raised third-generation Amaze prices by up to 15,210, with the ADAS-equipped sedan now priced from 7.65 lakh to 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom

Honda Amaze prices hiked by up to ₹15,210
Honda Amaze
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Japanese automaker Honda has hiked the prices of its third-generation Amaze by up to 15,210 for select variants in September 2026. The third-gen Honda Amaze is sold alongside the second-gen Amaze; however, the third-gen Amaze continues to be one of the most affordable cars in India to offer advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

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Honda Amaze: Variants and Powertrain

The third-generation Honda Amaze is available in three variants, including V, VX and ZX. It is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated i-VTEC engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT. The entry-level V manual variant is now more expensive by 14,010, while the entry-level V variant with automatic transmission has witnessed a price hike of 4,710.

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The mid-level VX variant has received a price hike of 13,410 on the manual variant, while the automatic variant has received the highest price hike of 15,210. Meanwhile, the top ZX variant of the third-gen Honda Amaze with manual transmission has become costlier by 14,210. However, the automatic transmission-equipped ZX variant has not received any price hike and continues with its older price. Post the price hike, the Amaze is priced at 7.65 lakh (ex-showroom) to 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Amaze: Features

The third-gen Honda Amaze offers several features, including a full-LED lighting package, automatic climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system and both USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports, among others. The sub-compact sedan from Honda is the only car with ADAS available in India.

Also Read : Tata Punch EV prices hiked by up to 20,000

Honda ZR-V launch in India

Honda recently launched its flagship car, the ZR-V, in the country at an introductory price of 47.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The hybrid SUV is being imported as a completely built unit (CBU) from Japan. The company has also started deliveries, with Honda saying the first two batches allocated for India have already been booked.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 14 Sept 2026, 12:53 pm IST
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