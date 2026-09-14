Honda Amaze prices hiked by up to ₹15,210

Japanese automaker Honda has hiked the prices of its third-generation Amaze by up to ₹15,210 for select variants in September 2026. The third-gen Honda Amaze is sold alongside the second-gen Amaze; however, the third-gen Amaze continues to be one of the most affordable cars in India to offer advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Honda has raised third-generation Amaze prices by up to ₹ 15,210, with the ADAS-equipped sedan now priced from ₹ 7.65 lakh to ₹ 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom

Honda Amaze: Variants and Powertrain

The third-generation Honda Amaze is available in three variants, including V, VX and ZX. It is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated i-VTEC engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT. The entry-level V manual variant is now more expensive by ₹14,010, while the entry-level V variant with automatic transmission has witnessed a price hike of ₹4,710.

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The mid-level VX variant has received a price hike of ₹13,410 on the manual variant, while the automatic variant has received the highest price hike of ₹15,210. Meanwhile, the top ZX variant of the third-gen Honda Amaze with manual transmission has become costlier by ₹14,210. However, the automatic transmission-equipped ZX variant has not received any price hike and continues with its older price. Post the price hike, the Amaze is priced at ₹7.65 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Amaze: Features

The third-gen Honda Amaze offers several features, including a full-LED lighting package, automatic climate control, a large touchscreen infotainment system and both USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports, among others. The sub-compact sedan from Honda is the only car with ADAS available in India.

Also Read : Tata Punch EV prices hiked by up to ₹20,000

Honda ZR-V launch in India

Honda recently launched its flagship car, the ZR-V, in the country at an introductory price of ₹47.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The hybrid SUV is being imported as a completely built unit (CBU) from Japan. The company has also started deliveries, with Honda saying the first two batches allocated for India have already been booked.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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