Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Amaze March 2026 Discounts: Offers Of Up To 57,000

Honda Amaze March 2026 discounts: Offers of up to 57,000

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 23 Mar 2026, 20:32 pm
Follow us on:

Honda’s third-generation Amaze offers significant March discounts up to 57,000. This 5-star BNCAP-rated sedan features a 1.2L i-VTEC engine, Level 2 ADAS, and a spacious 416-litre boot for weekend trips.

Honda Amaze March 2026 discounts: Offers of up to ₹57,000
View Personalised Offers on
Honda Amaze
Check Offers

Japanese automaker Honda’s sub-4m sedan, the Amaze, is being offered with benefits of up to 57,000 in March. The Honda Amaze is being offered with a cash discount of 20,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000, a loyalty exchange of 10,000 and a corporate discount of 13,000, along with a loyalty bonus of 4,000. It is priced at a starting ex-showroom price of 7.47 lakh.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.9 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

Honda Amaze: Engine

The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed continuous variable transmission (CVT). Currently in its third generation, the Honda Amaze has been one of its best-selling cars over the last decade.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda Amaze
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.48 - 10 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.26 - 9.32 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Aura
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6 - 8.54 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Tigor
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.49 - 8.74 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 - 27.65 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Honda Amaze: Exterior

The Honda Amaze gets LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs) as standard. Notably, it gets wing-shaped LED taillamps, LED fog lamps, integrated turn indicators on outside rear-view mirrors, a shark fin antenna and 15-inch alloy wheels, among others. In addition to that, the Honda Amaze boasts a boot space of approximately 416 litres, allowing owners to fit enough luggage for a weekend getaway with relative ease. Interestingly, the Honda Amaze has scored a perfect five-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP.

Honda Amaze: Features

The Honda Amaze is equipped with features such as automatic climate control, an 8-inch infotainment system, all four power windows, a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), an analogue speedometer with a 7-inch multi-information display, a wireless smartphone charger, adaptive cruise control, and rear AC vents, among others. Other safety features of the Honda Amaze include an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, and parking sensors on the front and rear, among others.

Also Read: 3 things the Skoda Kushaq facelift gets right, and 3 it could improve

Honda Amaze: History

The Honda Amaze was earlier sold with two engine options: the above-mentioned petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder i-DTEC engine, which produced approximately 99 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, and was paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Honda Amaze currently rivals the Hyundai Aura, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor. However, the discontinued sub-4m sedans it used to compete against were the Ford Figo Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2026, 20:32 pm IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS