HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Honda Amaze March 2026 Discounts: Offers Of Up To 57,000

Honda Amaze March 2026 discounts: Offers of up to 57,000

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2026, 20:32 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

Honda’s third-generation Amaze offers significant March discounts up to 57,000. This 5-star BNCAP-rated sedan features a 1.2L i-VTEC engine, Level 2 ADAS, and a spacious 416-litre boot for weekend trips.

Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze March 2026 discounts: Offers of up to ₹57,000
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze March 2026 discounts: Offers of up to ₹57,000
View Personalised Offers on
Honda Amaze arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Japanese automaker Honda’s sub-4m sedan, the Amaze, is being offered with benefits of up to 57,000 in March. The Honda Amaze is being offered with a cash discount of 20,000, an exchange bonus of 10,000, a loyalty exchange of 10,000 and a corporate discount of 13,000, along with a loyalty bonus of 4,000. It is priced at a starting ex-showroom price of 7.47 lakh.

Honda Amaze: Engine

The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed continuous variable transmission (CVT). Currently in its third generation, the Honda Amaze has been one of its best-selling cars over the last decade.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.26 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Aura (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Aura
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 21.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Honda Amaze: Exterior

The Honda Amaze gets LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs) as standard. Notably, it gets wing-shaped LED taillamps, LED fog lamps, integrated turn indicators on outside rear-view mirrors, a shark fin antenna and 15-inch alloy wheels, among others. In addition to that, the Honda Amaze boasts a boot space of approximately 416 litres, allowing owners to fit enough luggage for a weekend getaway with relative ease. Interestingly, the Honda Amaze has scored a perfect five-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP.

Honda Amaze: Features

The Honda Amaze is equipped with features such as automatic climate control, an 8-inch infotainment system, all four power windows, a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), an analogue speedometer with a 7-inch multi-information display, a wireless smartphone charger, adaptive cruise control, and rear AC vents, among others. Other safety features of the Honda Amaze include an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, and parking sensors on the front and rear, among others.

Also Read: 3 things the Skoda Kushaq facelift gets right, and 3 it could improve

Honda Amaze: History

The Honda Amaze was earlier sold with two engine options: the above-mentioned petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder i-DTEC engine, which produced approximately 99 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, and was paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Honda Amaze currently rivals the Hyundai Aura, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor. However, the discontinued sub-4m sedans it used to compete against were the Ford Figo Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2026, 20:32 pm IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.