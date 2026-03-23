Honda Amaze March 2026 discounts: Offers of up to ₹57,000

Japanese automaker Honda’s sub-4m sedan, the Amaze, is being offered with benefits of up to ₹57,000 in March. The Honda Amaze is being offered with a cash discount of ₹20,000, an exchange bonus of ₹10,000, a loyalty exchange of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹13,000, along with a loyalty bonus of ₹4,000. It is priced at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.47 lakh.

Honda Amaze: Engine

The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder i-VTEC petrol engine producing 88 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed continuous variable transmission (CVT). Currently in its third generation, the Honda Amaze has been one of its best-selling cars over the last decade.

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Honda Amaze: Exterior

The Honda Amaze gets LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs) as standard. Notably, it gets wing-shaped LED taillamps, LED fog lamps, integrated turn indicators on outside rear-view mirrors, a shark fin antenna and 15-inch alloy wheels, among others. In addition to that, the Honda Amaze boasts a boot space of approximately 416 litres, allowing owners to fit enough luggage for a weekend getaway with relative ease. Interestingly, the Honda Amaze has scored a perfect five-star safety rating at Bharat NCAP.

Honda Amaze: Features

The Honda Amaze is equipped with features such as automatic climate control, an 8-inch infotainment system, all four power windows, a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), an analogue speedometer with a 7-inch multi-information display, a wireless smartphone charger, adaptive cruise control, and rear AC vents, among others. Other safety features of the Honda Amaze include an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system, hill start assist, and parking sensors on the front and rear, among others.

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Honda Amaze: History

The Honda Amaze was earlier sold with two engine options: the above-mentioned petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder i-DTEC engine, which produced approximately 99 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, and was paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Honda Amaze currently rivals the Hyundai Aura, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Tata Tigor. However, the discontinued sub-4m sedans it used to compete against were the Ford Figo Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo.

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