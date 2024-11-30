Honda Amaze latest spy shot leaks its new design in real life

Honda Amaze 2024 sub-compact sedan is all set to break cover in less than a week. The Japanese auto giant will launch the new Amaze, now in its third generation, on December 4. The carmaker had earlier shared sketches of the upcoming sedan. However, latest spy shots of the Amaze has been leaked and shows what changes the model has received over its predecessor. This is the first major upgrade of the sedan since the existing version was launched back in 2018.

Honda Amaze is one of the best-selling models from the Japanese carmaker in India. It competes with other sub-compact sedans like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. The Dzire recently underwent massive changes and was launched in a new avatar with more features. The new Amaze aims to match that to stay ahead of competition.

Honda Amaze latest spy shot: What it reveals

The latest spy shot reveals the front face of the Amaze 2024 in full. The spy shot shows the new grille which has shed much of the chrome it has in the existing model. Instead, the sedan will now be offered with a slim chrome bar on the bonnet. The grille has underwent change and will carry a honeycomb pattern. The LED headlight and DRL units appear to be similar to the ones introduced in the Honda City facelift launched last year. Overall, the front face now looks a lot like that of the Elevate SUV Honda introduced a year ago.

Earlier spy shots of the new Amaze had also revealed other details about the upcoming sedan. The taillight of the new Amaze appears influenced by the new City,. The brake lights are now vertical, while the bumper has been reworked with four sensors and a rear view camera under the boot lid. From the sides, the sedan largely remains similar to the outgoing version.

Honda Amaze: New interior and features

The interior of the Amaze 2024 also gets major updates including a new dashboard similar to the one inside the Elevate, a new floating touchscreen infotainment screen, dual-tone black and beige interior theme, rear AC vents and more. The sedan is also expected to get a small electric sunroof and ADAS technology, which will be a first in the segment.

Honda is unlikely to make changes under the hood in the new Amaze and continue to depend on the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that powers the existing version. It is capable of churning out 89 bhp of power and 110 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox.

