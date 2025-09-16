Honda Amaze gets new 'Crystal Black Pearl' colour option in India

Honda Cars India has introduced a new exterior colour option for the third-gen Amaze compact sedan. The new paint scheme, called Crystam Black Pearl, is available across all variants in the lineup, which starts at ₹8.08 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It brings a sophisticated, all-black look to the popular sedan, but does not carry any further cosmetic changes. The all-black vibe has been emerging as a popular option in the Indian car market, and the new shade is expected to resonate strongly with younger buyers.

Apart from the new Crystal Black Pearl, the Honda Amaze is also available in Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, and Obsidian Blue Pearl.

Speaking about the model, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The Honda Amaze has consistently resonated with India’s young and dynamic car buyers who seek style, reliability, and value. With the introduction of the Crystal Black Pearl colour, we’re adding a bold and modern choice that reflects the evolving tastes of today’s youth. This new shade adds a more premium vibe to the Amaze, making it an even more compelling option, especially for first-time buyers and young professionals who want their car to stand out."

What are the specifications of the Honda Amaze?

The Honda Amaze is driven by the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that powered the outgoing model. This inline-four cylinder i-VTEC unit can make 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque, with buyers offered a choice between two gearbox options: a five-speed manual or a CVT.

Also Read : Honda Amaze, City & Elevate get GST benefits of up to ₹96,000

What features do you get in the Honda Amaze?

The sedan is fitted with LED projector headlamps and DRLs up front and wing-shaped LED taillights. It rides on redesigned 15-inch diamond-cut alloys. On the inside, the highlights include a floating 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, as well as a new 7-inch semi-digital cluster. While front-row occupants get bucket seats, the cabin can be had in four distinct upholstery options. Rear passengers are treated with AC vents in the second row and the AC blower motor has also been upgraded with a new 2.5 HEPA filter. Among other included features are a wireless charger, fully-auto climate control, and a rear centre-armrest with cupholders.

Also Read : Honda CBR1000RR–R Fireblade SP returns to India at ₹28.99 lakh. What's new?

What is the safety suite of the Honda Amaze like?

The Amaze is the first compact sedan in India to offer ADAS features, with more than 28 active and passive safety features under the Honda Sensing ADAS suite. Limited to the VX and ZX trims, it includes features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane driving aids. The car further features six airbags, VSA, and hill start assist.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: