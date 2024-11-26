Honda Amaze facelift launch next week. Will challenge Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Honda Amaze facelift is all set to launch in India on December 4, which will be one of the biggest launches in the country's passenger vehicle market. Upon arrival, the Honda Amaze facelift will revamp the sedan's competition with rivals such as Hyundai Aura , Tata Tigor and Maruti Suzuki Dzire .

Interestingly, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire received its fourth generation avatar just a few weeks back. This means, the launch of Honda Amaze facelift will further bost the sub-compact sedan space where sales numbers have been shrinking over the last few years owing to the rising demand for SUVs and crossovers.

Honda Amaze facelift: What we know so far

Honda Cars India has teased the Amaze sedan digitally, revealing the updated design. Meanwhile, a test mule of the sedan has been spotted with minimal camouflage. The new Amaze gets a redesigned front profile, which includes sleeker LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights influenced by the Honda City. The sedan gets LED fog lamps as well as new design alloy wheels. Moving to the side profile, the sedan would look similar to the current model, but there would be minimal creases. The rear profile will gets LED taillights influenced from its bigger sibling, the City.

Not only at exterior, inside the cabin too, the Honda Amaze facelift will come with a revamped design and host of new features. The Honda Amaze facelift's cabin will get a semi-digital instrument cluster, a revamped larger and free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with plethora of connected features. There would be a wireless smartphone charging pad as well. Also, a major update inside the cabin of the Amaze facelift will be a panoramic sunroof and introduction of ADAS suite. The Amaze will borrow ADAS from its siblings City and Elevate.

On the safety front, the upcoming Honda Amaze facelift is likely to receive a host of features. It would come with six airbags as standard fitment, while a 360-degree surround view camera would be there as well.

On the mechanical front, the Honda Amaze facelift would continue with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine, while the transmission choices would include a five-speed manual gearbox and a CVT. The engine is capable of churning out 89 bhp peak power and 110 Nm of maximum torque.

