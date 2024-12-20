Honda Amaze, Elevate, City set for price hike from this date

Honda Cars has become the latest carmaker in India to announce price hike of its models. The Japanese auto giant has joined the list, which include the likes of Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai Motor and Tata Motors among others, to implement price hike across portfolio from January next year. Honda will also implement the price hike across models it sells in India, including the recently-launched Amaze sub-compact sedan. The Amaze was launched on December 4.

Honda Cars has said that the price of its cars will be increased by up to two per cent from January 1, 2025. The price hike will vary depending on models one chooses to buy. Honda currently sells the City and Amaze sedans besides its solitary SUV Elevate.

Honda Cars has decided to increase the price of the Amaze, City and Elevate to pass off some burden to its customers amid rising cost of input materials which impact overall cost of manufacturing vehicles. Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India, said, “Due to the continued rise in input costs and logistics, a small portion of this impact will be passed on to customers through a price revision from the new year."

New Honda Amaze price hike from January

The new Amaze sedan, launched barely a couple of weeks ago, will not be able to escape the price hike. Honda has said the new third generation Amaze will also undergo price revision by the second week of January. Honda had launched the new Amaze at a starting price of ₹7.19 lakh (ex-showroom) which goes up to ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. Honda will also continue to sell the second-generation Amaze sub-compact sedan which rivals the likes of Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

Other carmakers to announce price hike from January

As many as nine carmakers in India have already announced their decision to hike prices of vehicles across their lineup from January. Hyundai Motor was the first to announce price hike, followed by Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, JSW MG Motor, Tata Motors, Kia, Skoda, Jeep and Citroen.

