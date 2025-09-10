Honda Amaze, City & Elevate get GST benefits of up to 96,000

Honda Cars India has announced the reduction of prices across its model range, comprising the Amaze, City, and Elevate, by up to ₹95,500. The Japanese automaker will be passing on benefits to customers from September 22, 2025, the date the new GST slab will come into effect. Deliveries with revised prices are slated to begin during the auspicious occasion of Navratras.

GST 2.0: Honda Cars Price Reduction

Honda Cars GST Price Reduction Honda Amaze 2nd Gen up to ₹ 72,800 Honda Amaze 3rd Gen up to ₹ 95,500 Honda City up to ₹ 58,400 Honda Elevate up to ₹ 57,500

Additionally, customers can combine the post-GST prices on the Honda car range, along with the ongoing festive offers to maximise the benefits during the festive season. The second-generation Amaze remains the brand’s most accessible offering in India, followed by the third-gen Amaze, Honda City, and Elevate SUV. The Honda Amaze is now taxed under the 18 per cent slab, while the City and Elevate are taxed at 40 per cent, making them a lot more affordable.

Also Read : Honda Elevate updated with new interior colour, grille option

Speaking on the GST rationalisation, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “We welcome the Government’s new GST Reforms 2025 which come at a very timely juncture for the Auto industry. These progressive measures will not only make vehicles more accessible to customers but also provide a strong impetus to festive season demand. As the festive demand peaks, we encourage our customers to book now to ensure timely delivery during the auspicious period and avail benefits both on account of GST reduction and current festive offers."

In related news, the Honda Elevate ZX variant was recently launched with a new grille and interior colour. The automaker also added new accessories and exterior colour, as part of the optional upgrades.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: