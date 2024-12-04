Honda Amaze 2024 to launch today: Maruti Dzire rival leaked fully ahead of debut

Honda Amaze 2024 launch updates: The best-selling Honda car in India? The Amaze is one of the best-selling cars from the Japanese auto giant in India since its launch a decade ago. Within eight years, the Amaze achieved its major sales landmark of selling five lakh units across India. The sales number has increased further in the last couple of years. Honda expects the new Amaze to bolster its position in the sub-compact segment and increase its sales when it arrives in its new avatar later today.

Honda Amaze 2024 launch updates: New Amaze fully leaked ahead of debut Ahead of Honda Amaze 2024 launch today, the top-end variant of the sedan has been leaked fully with details about how it looks and what it offers. A video shared on social media shows the Amaze 2024 in a new shade of red exterior colour. The current generation of the Amaze is offered in five exterior colour options which include Lunar Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic and Meteoroid Grey Metallic. Besides the new shade of red, Honda has also been spotted testing the Amaze 2024 with a new blue exterior colour theme. Expect the new Amaze 2024 to be offered with more exterior colour options than its predecessors.

Honda Amaze 2024 launch updates: Where it all started Honda Cars launched the Amaze sedan in India for the first time more than a decade ago when the Japanese auto giant introduced the sub-compact sedan back in April, 2013. It was the first Honda car in India which was offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains. However, down the years, Honda has withdrawn diesel engine option on the Amaze and the existing model is being sold only with petrol engine.