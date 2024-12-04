HT Auto
LIVE UPDATES

Honda Amaze 2024 to launch today: Maruti Dzire rival leaked fully ahead of debut

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 04 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM
Honda Amaze 2024 launch
Honda will drive in the new Amaze sub-compact sedan in India to renew its rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura. The Amaze, now in its third generation, will offer several changes in terms of its exterior and interior designs, features and a whole lot more.
Honda Amaze 2024 sub-compact sedan is all set to be launched in India today. The Japanese auto giant will reveal the price of the sedan as it enters its third generation. The new Amaze will come with several updates over its predecessor and offer new styling and design in the exterior as well as the interior, new and more advanced features and a whole lot more. The Amaze 2024 will aim to take on rivals like Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and the recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the segment. Here are all the live and latest updates from the Honda Amaze launch event today.

04 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST

Honda Amaze 2024 launch updates: The best-selling Honda car in India?

The Amaze is one of the best-selling cars from the Japanese auto giant in India since its launch a decade ago. Within eight years, the Amaze achieved its major sales landmark of selling five lakh units across India. The sales number has increased further in the last couple of years. Honda expects the new Amaze to bolster its position in the sub-compact segment and increase its sales when it arrives in its new avatar later today.

04 Dec 2024, 07:41 AM IST

Honda Amaze 2024 launch updates: New Amaze fully leaked ahead of debut 

Ahead of Honda Amaze 2024 launch today, the top-end variant of the sedan has been leaked fully with details about how it looks and what it offers. A video shared on social media shows the Amaze 2024 in a new shade of red exterior colour. The current generation of the Amaze is offered in five exterior colour options which include Lunar Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic and Meteoroid Grey Metallic. Besides the new shade of red, Honda has also been spotted testing the Amaze 2024 with a new blue exterior colour theme. Expect the new Amaze 2024 to be offered with more exterior colour options than its predecessors.

04 Dec 2024, 07:36 AM IST

Honda Amaze 2024 launch updates: Where it all started

Honda Cars launched the Amaze sedan in India for the first time more than a decade ago when the Japanese auto giant introduced the sub-compact sedan back in April, 2013. It was the first Honda car in India which was offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains. However, down the years, Honda has withdrawn diesel engine option on the Amaze and the existing model is being sold only with petrol engine.

04 Dec 2024, 07:28 AM IST

Hello and welcome to the live launch of Honda Amaze 2024

Thank you for joining us for the launch of the Honda Amaze 2024. It promises to be a grand launch event here in Delhi as the Amaze sub-compact sedan is all set to get its latest avatar with major changes since the model last underwent a facelift almost six years ago.

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2024, 07:29 AM IST

