Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar vs Yezdi Adventure: Which ADV should you buy?

Hero MotoCorp recently launched an updated version of the XPulse 200 4V . It is called XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar and is the top-of-the-line version of the off-roader. While it does not have a direct rival in the Indian market. One other off-roader in India is the Yezdi Adventure . Here is a quick comparison between the two motorcycles.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar vs Yezdi ADVenture: Design

The Xpulse 200 4V Pro Dakar and Yezdi Adventure are designed as off-roaders so they do share the basic design. There is a circular headlamp in the front, a beak-like mudguard and a windscreen to protect the rider from windblast. Additionally, the XPulse comes with knuckle guards. However, the Adventure has more road presence because it is physically larger in size.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar vs Yezdi Adventure: Engine

The XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar uses a 199.6cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine which makes 19 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

On the other hand, the Yezdi Adventure uses a 334 cc, single-cylinder engine producing 19 bhp and 29.9 Nm torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar vs Yezdi Adventure: Hardware

Both motorcycles use long travel front suspension along with monoshock at the rear. However, the XPulse uses more sophisticated hardware as it offers a fully adjustable telescopic fork at the front, with 250 mm of wheel travel and, a preload-adjustable monoshock with 250 mm of wheel travel. The Adventure has a seat height of 815 mm with a weight of 187 kg whereas the XPulse weighs 161 kg and has a seat height of 891 mm.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar vs Yezdi Adventure: Features

In terms of features, the Adventure comes with an LCD instrument cluster, turn-by-turn navigation and a USB charger as well. The rider can also adjust the angle of the instrument cluster.

The XPulse is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster that not only provides essential information but also offers the option to select from three ABS modes: Road, Off-road, and Rally. Additionally, the bike features a USB charging port, and a luggage plate to enhance convenience.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar vs Yezdi Adventure: Price

Hero XPluse 200 4V Pro Dakar is priced at ₹1,67,500 whereas the Yezdi Adventure costs between ₹2.10 lakh and ₹2.20 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

