Here’s how much the first Mahindra Thar Roxx VIN ‘001’ was auctioned for

The first Mahindra Thar Roxx with the VIN 001 concluded the auction process recently and the first example won the highest bid of ₹1.31 crore. The Thar Roxx VIN 001 was recently handed over to its owner, Aakash Minda, who took home the SUV after placing the highest bid. Notably, Aakash also placed the highest bid for the Mahindra Thar 3-door in 2020 and took home the first-ever example for an auction amount of ₹1.11 crore.

Mahindra Thar Roxx VIN 001 Auctioned

Bids for the Mahindra Thar Roxx VIN 001 were placed between September 15-16, 2024, and Minda won the online auction outbidding 20 active bidders during the process. The auction saw over 10,980 registrations, twice as high when compared to that for the Thar 3-door, which saw about 5,500 registrations. Aakash has opted for the Nebula Blue paint scheme on his Thar Roxx and the special SUV also gets an exclusive badge signed by Anand Mahindra - Chairman, Mahindra Group, and a decorative branding plate number ‘001’. Proceeds from the auction have been donated to the Naandi Foundation.

Aakash Minda also won the auction for the first Mahindra Thar 3-door with a winning bid of ₹ 1.11 crore back in 2020

Speaking about the winning bid, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The tremendous interest we witnessed with over 10,000 registrations for the auction speaks volumes about the passion people have for Thar ROXX. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Aakash Minda for winning the auction and securing the first-ever Thar ROXX. We are especially proud that the proceeds from this auction will support a meaningful cause, amplifying the impact of this incredible milestone."

Aakash Minda, Executive Director - Minda Corporation Limited, and the winner of the Thar Roxx #1 said, “After securing the first Thar in 2020, owning the first-ever Thar Roxx in 2024 deepens my connection to this iconic SUV legacy. What makes this moment even more special is that this is a humanity-driven initiative and proceeds from the event will be donated to a recognised not-for-profit organisation towards social cause. It is an incredible feeling to be part of Mahindra’s remarkable journey, marking another milestone in the evolution of the Thar."

Mahindra Thar Roxx Bookings

Bookings for the new Thar Roxx commenced on October 3 and the five-door offering received a staggering 1.76 lakh bookings within an hour after order books were opened. Deliveries will begin from October 12 for the masses but Mahindra is yet to announce how it plans to handle the massive influx of booking numbers, which are bound to stretch the waiting period on the SUV. The Mahindra Thar Roxx is available with petrol and diesel engine options, paired with manual and transmission choices. The SUV also gets 4x4 on the diesel version.

