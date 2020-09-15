Here is how GMC Hummer EV’s ‘Crab Mode’ works, carmaker teases ahead of launch

GMC confirmed that it will reveal the electric Hummer SUV on October 20 and released a video promoting the so-called "crab mode" of the vehicle.

This crab mode allows the Hummer to roll diagonally and enables the vehicle's four-wheel steering, somewhat similar to that recently featured on the 2021 Mercedes S-Class. same, "said Duncan Aldred, Buick GMC global vice president.

The Hummer will be offered as pickup and SUV models, and customers will be able to make reservations beginning on the presentation date. Deliveries are expected to begin in September 2021. The Hummer was supposed to be revealed on May 20, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hummer was announced during the Super Bowl earlier this year starring NBA superstar LeBron James. It will have several EV powertrains that General Motors calls Ultium, and the most capable variant will develop 1,000 horsepower and hit 100 kmph in three seconds. The Hummer will also offer removable roof panels.

"This is going to be a luxury vehicle that competes against a wide spectrum," Aldred said.

The Hummer will have as rivals the four-door Bronco, the Rivian and the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, among others. Aldred was optimistic about the return of the Hummer name, as it will help GMC excel in this growing segment of trucks and SUVs with varying degrees of electric drive and off-road capability. GM sold vehicles under the Hummer brand from 1992 to 2010, before scrapping it in the wake of the company's historic bankruptcy and restructuring in 2009.

GM, which is re-emphasising its defence division, could also repurpose the Hummer for military use, perhaps as transport vehicles. Hummers are descended from the Humvee, which is still used by the American military.

General Motors has filed trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its upcoming electric Hummer SUV. The new-look logo, leaked online, shows the letter H and EV.

The design resembles the old Hummer badging which overlapped the letter H with numbers to indicate the model - like H1, H2 or H3. The number has now been replaced by the letters EV to indicate the electric avatar of the popular SUV.

The logo, which has been filed for trademark application, was leaked on The Hummer Chat forum.