Here is a quick guide to what the lights on your instrument cluster indicate

Dashboard warning lights are essential indicators that help you monitor your vehicle's health and performance. If one of these comes on at all, they can be mean anything form a small problem to a big blunder under the hood of your vehicle. When you tuen your car on, all of the lights turn on for a little bit. This is for you to check if all lights are functioning properly, make sure all of them are operational and if one of them isn't then visit a service station to get it fixed as soon as possible. Here is a quick guide explaining the meaning of some common dashboard warning lights in vehicles.

1 Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) light This light usually has ABS written in brackets or inside a circle. It indicates that there’s a problem with your vehicle’s anti-lock braking system. This system works to prevent your wheels from locking up during harsh braking, which allows you to maintain steering control. If this light comes on, it may not mean that your brakes will fail, but it does mean that the ABS function might not work properly. It's advisable to have the vehicle's system checked by a professional as soon as possible.

2 Check engine light The check engine light is one of the most vital indicators on your dashboard. This light can vary from looking like a valve to just a simple text with ‘check engine’ written. It can glow for for multiple reasons from minor issues like a loose fuel cap to more serious problems like engine hardware issues. If this light comes on, it's important to get your vehicle diagnosed with an OBD-II scanner to pinpoint the exact issue. Ignoring this light could lead to more significant repairs down the line.

3 Seatbelt light The seat belt light can illuminate when a passenger sitting inside the vehicle isn't buckled up. Most cars even accompany this alert with an audible sound chime. The light for this alert has a person with a line drawn across the chest indicating the belt. This usually illuminates in red. If no one is sitting then the light can also turn on if there is a weight placed on the seat. If none these things are true in that case it can mean that the sensors have gone bad and need to be replace.

5 Handbrake light The handbrake light glows with an exclamation mark symbol in brackets or inside a circle. The handbrake light usually indicates that the parking brake is engaged. If the handbrake is off and the light is still on, it may also signal a problem with the braking system. This could mean low brake fluid levels or an issue with the brake system itself. Always check your parking brake and brake fluid to ensure everything is functioning correctly.

6 TPMS light This is indicated by a cross section of a tyre with an exclamation mark. The TPMS light can come on for multiple reasons which include low tire pressure, high tire pressure, fluctuating temperatures and a malfunctioning TPMS sensor. When you see this you can make a quick stop to check if you tyre is deflated. If it isn't then you can quickly get the tyre pressures checked and if none of this helps then a visit to the service station is required.

7 Battery light The battery light, is just as the name suggests, an indication of low battery voltage in the vehicle. It shows up as a rectangular box with two terminals and a plus and minus symbol in the rectangle. It generally comes on when the alternator isn’t charging the battery correctly. This could mean a failing alternator, a loose or corroded battery cable or a problem with the electrical system. If this light appears, try to reduce your vehicle's electrical usage (like turning off the radio or air conditioning) and get your car checked by a battery expert as soon as possible.

8 Coolant temperature lights This light is indicated by a snowflake symbol in blue or a thermometer dipped in water depending on the temperature. It warns you when your engine is freezing or overheating. This could be due to low antifreeze or coolant levels, a faulty thermostat or a broken water pump. If the snowflake light comes on it may be difficult to turn the car on due to the cold temperature which can also put stress on the starter and battery. In case of a hot temperature light, it’s crucial to stop your vehicle immediately to avoid severe engine damage. Allow the engine to cool down before checking the coolant levels and add coolant if necessary.

9 Traction control and Stability control lights The traction control and stability control lights indicate that your vehicle’s traction or stability control system is has detected a problem. The TC system helps prevent wheel spin during acceleration or whereas the SC system prevents loss of control during turns by applying brakes to individual wheels. If the light flashes while driving on a slippery surface, it's working as intended. However, if it stays on, it means there’s an issue with the system that requires attention. It’s generally safe to drive, but you should get it checked to ensure your vehicle remains stable in slippery conditions.

10 Automatic transmission light The transmission light indicates an issue with your vehicle's transmission system. It is usually denoted by an exclamation mark inside a gear cog and is usually only seen on automatic transmissions only. The issue could be related to overheating, low transmission fluid or an internal problem with the transmission. If this light comes on, it’s best to have your vehicle inspected by a professional. Continuing to drive with a transmission issue can cause severe damage and lead to costly repairs. Visit the service station immediately. Sometimes the light also comes on when the vehicle fails to start in one go.

