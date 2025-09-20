5 things to know about the upcoming MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4

HT Auto
  • The new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 launches in India on October 14, 2025, offering powerful performance, advanced tech, versatile design, and all-wheel drive capability.

MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4
The all-new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 is slated to arrive in India in October.
MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4
The all-new MINI John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 is slated to arrive in India in October.

MINI India is gearing up for the launch of the new John Cooper Works (JCW) Countryman ALL4, with pre-launch bookings opening on 22 September at 12 PM. The performance-focused SUV will officially debut in India on 14 October 2025. Here are five key things to know about the upcoming model.

1 Engine and performance

The new JCW Countryman ALL4 carries forward MINI’s racing heritage with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine. Internationally, the engine delivers up to 312 bhp, enabling a sprint from 0–100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds. With 400 Nm of torque and a top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h), the SUV emphasises both performance and capability.

2 Built for versatility

This new generation of the Countryman is larger and more versatile than before. It now qualifies as a full-size SUV in the US market. The ALL4 all-wheel drive system ensures stability on highways and adaptability on rough terrain, while aerodynamically optimised 19- and 20-inch wheels and wider tyres enhance grip and handling.

3 Advanced driver assistance

MINI has equipped the JCW Countryman ALL4 with 12 ultrasonic sensors and four surround-view cameras. These work with the Driving Assistant Professional package, offering partially automated Level 2 driving. On highways, the system even allows hands-off driving at speeds of up to 60 km/h, provided the driver remains alert.

4 Distinctive design, Inside and out

The SUV adopts a minimalist yet bold exterior, highlighted by a new octagonal grille, redesigned JCW logo in black-red-white, and Chili Red roof accents. Inside, the cabin embraces racing DNA with red-and-black sports seats, a recycled polyester textile dashboard, and increased space with a luggage capacity of up to 1,450 litres.

5 Digital experience in the cabin

At the heart of the interior is a round OLED central display, which houses infotainment, MINI Experience Modes, and customizable lighting effects projected onto the dashboard. A voice assistant adds to the interactive feel, while toggle switches below the screen preserve MINI’s signature control layout.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 20 Sept 2025, 17:27 pm IST

