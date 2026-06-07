5 reasons why the 2026 Tata Tiago can be the new king of the segment

Initially launched in 2016, the Tata Tiago succeeded the Tata Bolt as the new entry-level hatchback. Not only that, but the Tiago was one of the first products to be introduced in the revamped product portfolio that Tata had introduced back then. 10 years and a few soft updates later, Tata has made major cosmetic changes and feature additions to the hatchback, allowing it to compete against the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R , Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and Citroen C3X . Here are 5 things the Tata Tiago does better than any other entry-level hatchback:

The 2026 Tata Tiago receives its biggest update yet, offering class-leading affordability, refreshed styling, six airbags as standard, a feature-packed cabin, and vibrant new colour options to attract younger buyers.

Price

The Tata Tiago has been introduced at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹4.69 lakh, making it at least ₹29,000 cheaper when it comes to the base variants. While the base variant Tiago is expected to be skeletal in the feature department, it is still going to be more affordable than any other competitor in the market.

Exterior

The exterior of the 2026 Tata Tiago gets major updates with slimmed down LED headlamps, integrated daytime running lights (DRLs), rectangular fog lamps, new front bumper with blacked-out lower front grille boasting a geometrical design, black cladding over wheel arches, new alloy wheel design, slimmed down LED taillamps, faux connected tail lamps, changed placement of the rear-view camera, and new rear bumper, among others. These changes lend a completely new look to the Tata Tiago, making it look more modern and edgy.

Safety

As with any other Tata car, safety has not been compromised in the 2026 Tata Tiago, despite it being an entry-level hatchback. The Tiago gets six airbags as standard, with the hatchback not offering any variant-specific differences. Additionally, the car gets plenty of safety features including anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), ISOFIX child seat anchors, tyre pressure monitoring system, electronic stability program (ESP) with traction control, speed-sensitive auto door locks, 360-degree camera, and rear parking sensors, among others.

Also Read : 2026 Tata Tiago first drive review: More comfort than its size suggests

Features

The feature list is arguably one of the 2026 Tata Tiago’s strongest suites, including a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen digital infotainment system, a 5-inch floating digital instrument cluster, six-speaker audio system, front centre armrest, manual HVAC controls, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, paddle shifters (with AMT only), cooled glovebox, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear AC vents, wireless smartphone charger, two 65W USB Type-C charging ports, more than 35 connected car features and a segment-first 360-degree camera, among others.

Colour Options

In a bid to entice younger customers, the Indian automaker has added three new colour options, including Varanasi Vibrance, Pangong Blue and Sobo Surge. These colour options are available alongside more conventional colour options, including Pristine White, Daytona Grey and Pure Grey.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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