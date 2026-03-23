5 reasons why Renault Duster is ready to dominate the compact SUV space

The Renault Duster was the epitome of compact SUVs back in the late 2010’s. However, the arrival of Japanese, German and Indian competition made it extremely hard for it to be relevant. Discontinued in 2022, the Renault Duster is back, taking the battle to the same rivals. Here are 5 things that Renault Duster does better than any rival in the compact SUV space:

Price

It has been priced at an extremely competitive price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom without R-Pass). The price of the Renault Duster with the R-Pass has been set at ₹10.29 lakh, which makes it the lowest in the segment, with its closest competitor being the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, which is also priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Not only does that make the Renault Duster attainable, but it blows the competition apart with its aggressive pricing and the features being offered at that price.

Renault Duster price

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Engine and Power

The Renault Duster is currently offered with two engine options: a 1.0L TCe 100, which is the same turbocharged three-cylinder engine powering the Kiger, producing 98 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, and a 1.3L TCe 160 turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.3L engine option makes it the most powerful car in the segment, with its closest rival being the Hyundai Creta N Line, which makes 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque.

Features

The Renault Duster houses a ton of features, which puts its Indian, German and Japanese counterparts to shame. The Renault Duster’s feature list includes a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, all power windows with one-touch up and down, powered tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, Google Maps integrated into the digital infotainment system, 360-degree camera, drive modes, digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation, hydraulic struts on the bonnet, physical buttons and cruise control, among other features.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster first drive review: Dusting off the competition

Handling

In terms of driving dynamics, this car is as good as the Volkswagen Taigun and the facelifted Skoda Kushaq. The Renault Duster has blown the market away owing to its impeccable handling. The steering weight is perfect and instils confidence in the driver even while driving fast and pushing the car into corners at high speeds. The acceleration is controlled, filling you with confidence. Not at one moment would the SUV feel like it is not in the driver’s control, making it truly a joyful car to drive, be it in the plains or on other terrains.

The Renault Duster’s 212 mm ground clearance allows it to dominate most terrains without breaking a sweat. Not only that, the 1.3L makes ‘whoosh’ sounds from the blow-off valve, which definitely excites enthusiasts.

Renault Duster handling

Exterior

It definitely is a very good-looking car, beating the likes of Tata Sierra, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate and Hyundai Creta, among others. It definitely gives the new Kia Seltos a run for its money. It gets LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, and LED connected tail lamps, making it look modern while it has a tough, rugged-looking front and rear bumper with plenty of cladding, giving it a look which signifies it means business.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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