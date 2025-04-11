Here are 5 things making the Citroen C3, Aircross and the Basalt Dark edition SUVs bolder

Citroen India has introduced the Dark Edition range across its SUV lineup, offering a more distinctive look and feel for the C3, C3 Aircross and the recently launched Basalt SUV Coupe. This special edition is available only on the top trims and brings a set of visual and cabin enhancements without altering the mechanical setup. Here's a look at five key aspects of this limited-run series.

1 Dark paint scheme One of the most noticeable changes is the Perla Nera Black paint that defines the Dark Edition. The exteriors feature a range of blacked-out elements, including dark chrome accents on the Chevron badge, front grille and body side mouldings. Gloss black finishes are also used on the bumpers and door handles, giving the cars a more aggressive and uniform appearance on the road.

2 Interior Inside the cabin, the all-black theme continues. The interiors are styled with Metropolis Black leatherette seats, a leatherette-wrapped instrument panel and high-gloss black detailing on frequently touched surfaces like the gear lever bezel and AC vents. The addition of Lava Red accents provides a subtle contrast while ambient and footwell lighting, custom seat covers and illuminated sill plates contribute to a more refined in-cabin atmosphere.

3 Unique touches While the Dark Edition is limited to cosmetic changes, it builds upon the fully-loaded variants of each model. As a result, all standard features from the top trims are retained. Unique additions such as the Dark Edition badging, red-stitched interior panels, dark chrome model badging and seat belt cushions set these versions apart from the regular models.

5 Pricing Being a limited edition, the Dark Edition variants are priced slightly higher than their standard counterparts. The C3 Dark Edition starts at ₹8.38 lakh, the Aircross version begins at ₹13.13 lakh, and the Basalt Dark Edition is priced from ₹12.80 lakh (all ex-showroom). The models are now available through Citroën dealerships across India.

