Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Here Are 5 Things Making The Citroen C3, Aircross And The Basalt Dark Edition Suvs Bolder

Here are 5 things making the Citroen C3, Aircross and the Basalt Dark edition SUVs bolder

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 11 Apr 2025, 14:06 PM
Follow us on:
  • Citroen brings a new Dark Edition to its C3, Aircross and Basalt lineup, aiming to appeal to customers seeking a bolder design inside-out.
Citroen has introduced three new Dark edition SUVs based on the C3, the Aircross and the Basalt.

Citroen India has introduced the Dark Edition range across its SUV lineup, offering a more distinctive look and feel for the C3, C3 Aircross and the recently launched Basalt SUV Coupe. This special edition is available only on the top trims and brings a set of visual and cabin enhancements without altering the mechanical setup. Here's a look at five key aspects of this limited-run series.

1Dark paint scheme

One of the most noticeable changes is the Perla Nera Black paint that defines the Dark Edition. The exteriors feature a range of blacked-out elements, including dark chrome accents on the Chevron badge, front grille and body side mouldings. Gloss black finishes are also used on the bumpers and door handles, giving the cars a more aggressive and uniform appearance on the road.

2Interior

Inside the cabin, the all-black theme continues. The interiors are styled with Metropolis Black leatherette seats, a leatherette-wrapped instrument panel and high-gloss black detailing on frequently touched surfaces like the gear lever bezel and AC vents. The addition of Lava Red accents provides a subtle contrast while ambient and footwell lighting, custom seat covers and illuminated sill plates contribute to a more refined in-cabin atmosphere.

3Unique touches

While the Dark Edition is limited to cosmetic changes, it builds upon the fully-loaded variants of each model. As a result, all standard features from the top trims are retained. Unique additions such as the Dark Edition badging, red-stitched interior panels, dark chrome model badging and seat belt cushions set these versions apart from the regular models.

4Engine and performance

Under the hood, there are no changes. All three models continue to use the existing 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 109 bhp and 205 Nm of torque. In the case of the C3 Dark Edition, buyers also have the option of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.25 - 14 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Citroen C5 Aircross
Engine Icon1997 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 39.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Citroen Aircross
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.49 - 14.55 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Citroen C3
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.16 - 10.27 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Citroen eC3
BatteryCapacity Icon29.2 kWh Range Icon320 km
₹ 12.76 - 13.56 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Citroen C3X
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
5Pricing

Being a limited edition, the Dark Edition variants are priced slightly higher than their standard counterparts. The C3 Dark Edition starts at 8.38 lakh, the Aircross version begins at 13.13 lakh, and the Basalt Dark Edition is priced from 12.80 lakh (all ex-showroom). The models are now available through Citroën dealerships across India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 Apr 2025, 14:06 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS