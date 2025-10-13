Here are 5 exciting cars we can expect to see in India soon

The festive season has brought a strong surge in car sales across India. Following the recent GST revisions and rising consumer demand, manufacturers are doubling down on new launches. After seeing updates like the new Mahindra Thar, Bolero, and Bolero Neo , car enthusiasts can now look forward to several new arrivals over the next few months. Here are five key models expected to make headlines in India soon:

Skoda Octavia RS: The icon is returning

Skoda India is set to reintroduce its cult-favourite performance sedan, the Octavia RS, on October 17, 2025. The limited first batch of 100 units, brought in as Completely Built Units (CBU), sold out almost instantly. Expected to be priced between ₹50–55 lakh (ex-showroom), the Octavia RS continues to command an enthusiastic fan base among driving purists. Equipped with a sports exhaust system, sharp styling, and precision handling, this will be the most powerful Octavia RS sold in India yet.

Key specifications:

Specification Details Engine 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol Power 261 bhp Torque 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed DSG automatic Drivetrain Front-wheel drive 0–100 km/h 6.4 seconds Top Speed 250 km/h

Tata Sierra EV: The memorable SUV to return as an EV

The Tata Sierra, a name that once defined the Indian SUV space in the 1990s, is making a comeback, this time as a pure electric vehicle. The Sierra.EV is expected to debut during the ongoing festive season and will be the first variant to launch before the ICE version follows later.

Built on Tata’s Acti.EV platform, the Sierra.EV will likely share its 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs and powertrain options with the Harrier.EV. The range is expected to hover around 500 km on a single charge. The Sierra’s revival underscores Tata’s confidence in its growing EV portfolio.

Highlights:

Futuristic design with connected LED DRLs and tail lamps

Triple-screen setup and dual-zone climate control inside

Large glass windows and a closed-off grille for EV identity

Expected specifications:

Specification Details Platform Tata Acti.EV Battery options 65 kWh / 75 kWh Range (Expected) ~500 km Powertrain Shared with Harrier.EV Drivetrain FWD / AWD (expected options)

MINI Countryman JCW: Performance in the mini form factor

Performance meets practicality as MINI India gears up to launch the Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) on October 14, 2025. Pre-bookings have already begun, with the SUV expected to slot in as the only petrol-powered variant in the Countryman lineup.

Under the hood lies a 2.0-litre TwinPower turbo petrol engine, delivering 296 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and an ALL4 all-wheel-drive system. With its sharp design, athletic stance, and JCW-tuned dynamics, the Countryman JCW blends urban luxury with track-inspired performance.

Performance figures:

Specification Details Engine 2.0-litre turbo petrol Power 296 bhp Torque 400 Nm Transmission 7-speed dual-clutch automatic Drivetrain ALL4 AWD 0–100 km/h 5.4 seconds

Hyundai Venue: Second-generation model upcoming

One of India’s most popular compact SUVs, the Hyundai Venue, is getting a full generational update. The new Venue will make its India debut on November 4, 2025.

The upcoming model will feature a complete design overhaul, drawing inspiration from the Creta, alongside a major interior revamp with more tech and comfort features.

Expected Features:

Dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation

Panoramic sunroof

Ventilated seats and automatic climate control

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Engines and Gearboxes:

The Venue will continue with its existing engine options, 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel, along with manual, iMT, and DCT gearboxes.

Engine Power (Approx.) Transmission Options 1.2L Petrol 82 bhp 5-speed MT 1.0L Turbo Petrol 118 bhp 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT 1.5L Diesel 114 bhp 6-speed MT

Tata Punch facelift: Compact SUV gets a refresh

Tata Motors’ micro-SUV, the Punch, is set to receive a facelift soon, bringing sharper looks and more cabin tech. Spy shots reveal connected LED taillamps, a revised tailgate, and new alloy designs.

Inside, the Punch facelift will introduce a new steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a freestanding touchscreen, and premium features such as a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and blind spot monitoring. The facelift continues Tata’s strategy of keeping its compact SUVs updated with the latest tech and design trends.

Expected Specifications:

Engine Power Fuel Options Gearbox 1.2L Petrol 86.7 bhp Petrol 5-speed MT / AMT 1.2L CNG 72 bhp CNG 5-speed MT

With these upcoming models, India’s car market is set for an exciting close to 2025. From high-performance sedans and sporty SUVs to electric icons, buyers will have diverse options across segments and price brackets.

