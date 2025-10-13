HT Auto
Here Are 5 Exciting Cars We Can Expect To See In India Soon

Here are 5 exciting cars we can expect to see in India soon

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2025, 19:56 pm
  • The Indian auto market will see five key car launches in 2025, including the Skoda Octavia RS, Tata Sierra EV, Mini Countryman JCW, new Hyundai Venue, and Tata Punch facelift.

Tata Sierra EV to Mini JCW Countryman All4
From the Tata Sierra EV to the Mini JCW Countryman All4, the Indian automotive industry is going to witness some exciting launches by the end of 2025.
Tata Sierra EV to Mini JCW Countryman All4
From the Tata Sierra EV to the Mini JCW Countryman All4, the Indian automotive industry is going to witness some exciting launches by the end of 2025.
The festive season has brought a strong surge in car sales across India. Following the recent GST revisions and rising consumer demand, manufacturers are doubling down on new launches. After seeing updates like the new Mahindra Thar, Bolero, and Bolero Neo, car enthusiasts can now look forward to several new arrivals over the next few months. Here are five key models expected to make headlines in India soon:

Skoda Octavia RS: The icon is returning

Skoda India is set to reintroduce its cult-favourite performance sedan, the Octavia RS, on October 17, 2025. The limited first batch of 100 units, brought in as Completely Built Units (CBU), sold out almost instantly. Expected to be priced between 50–55 lakh (ex-showroom), the Octavia RS continues to command an enthusiastic fan base among driving purists. Equipped with a sports exhaust system, sharp styling, and precision handling, this will be the most powerful Octavia RS sold in India yet.

Key specifications:

SpecificationDetails
Engine2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol
Power261 bhp
Torque370 Nm
Transmission7-speed DSG automatic
DrivetrainFront-wheel drive
0–100 km/h6.4 seconds
Top Speed250 km/h

Tata Sierra EV: The memorable SUV to return as an EV

The Tata Sierra, a name that once defined the Indian SUV space in the 1990s, is making a comeback, this time as a pure electric vehicle. The Sierra.EV is expected to debut during the ongoing festive season and will be the first variant to launch before the ICE version follows later.

Built on Tata’s Acti.EV platform, the Sierra.EV will likely share its 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs and powertrain options with the Harrier.EV. The range is expected to hover around 500 km on a single charge. The Sierra’s revival underscores Tata’s confidence in its growing EV portfolio.

Highlights:

  • Futuristic design with connected LED DRLs and tail lamps
  • Triple-screen setup and dual-zone climate control inside
  • Large glass windows and a closed-off grille for EV identity

Expected specifications:

SpecificationDetails
PlatformTata Acti.EV
Battery options65 kWh / 75 kWh
Range (Expected)~500 km
PowertrainShared with Harrier.EV
DrivetrainFWD / AWD (expected options)

MINI Countryman JCW: Performance in the mini form factor

Performance meets practicality as MINI India gears up to launch the Countryman John Cooper Works (JCW) on October 14, 2025. Pre-bookings have already begun, with the SUV expected to slot in as the only petrol-powered variant in the Countryman lineup.

Under the hood lies a 2.0-litre TwinPower turbo petrol engine, delivering 296 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and an ALL4 all-wheel-drive system. With its sharp design, athletic stance, and JCW-tuned dynamics, the Countryman JCW blends urban luxury with track-inspired performance.

Performance figures:

SpecificationDetails
Engine2.0-litre turbo petrol
Power296 bhp
Torque400 Nm
Transmission7-speed dual-clutch automatic
DrivetrainALL4 AWD
0–100 km/h5.4 seconds

Hyundai Venue: Second-generation model upcoming

One of India’s most popular compact SUVs, the Hyundai Venue, is getting a full generational update. The new Venue will make its India debut on November 4, 2025.

The upcoming model will feature a complete design overhaul, drawing inspiration from the Creta, alongside a major interior revamp with more tech and comfort features.

Expected Features:

  • Dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrumentation
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Ventilated seats and automatic climate control
  • Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Engines and Gearboxes:

The Venue will continue with its existing engine options, 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L diesel, along with manual, iMT, and DCT gearboxes.

EnginePower (Approx.)Transmission Options
1.2L Petrol82 bhp5-speed MT
1.0L Turbo Petrol118 bhp6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT
1.5L Diesel114 bhp6-speed MT

Tata Punch facelift: Compact SUV gets a refresh

Tata Motors’ micro-SUV, the Punch, is set to receive a facelift soon, bringing sharper looks and more cabin tech. Spy shots reveal connected LED taillamps, a revised tailgate, and new alloy designs.

Inside, the Punch facelift will introduce a new steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a freestanding touchscreen, and premium features such as a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, and blind spot monitoring. The facelift continues Tata’s strategy of keeping its compact SUVs updated with the latest tech and design trends.

Expected Specifications:

EnginePowerFuel OptionsGearbox
1.2L Petrol86.7 bhpPetrol5-speed MT / AMT
1.2L CNG72 bhpCNG5-speed MT

With these upcoming models, India’s car market is set for an exciting close to 2025. From high-performance sedans and sporty SUVs to electric icons, buyers will have diverse options across segments and price brackets.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2025, 19:56 pm IST

