4 upcoming cars due for launch in May 2025. Check them out

The Indian automotive sector is off to a strong start in 2025, continuing the growth momentum seen throughout the first quarter. With a robust end to FY2024-25, manufacturers are now eyeing a dynamic May, which is shaping up to be a busy month for car launches. According to a recent HT Auto report, several highly anticipated models are expected to debut in the coming weeks, spanning segments from MPVs and premium hatchbacks to electric vehicles and high-performance imports.

1 Kia Clavis Leading the charge is the Kia Clavis, a new MPV from the South Korean brand, which will be unveiled on May 8. Contrary to speculations, the Clavis is likely not to replace the Carens but will be sold alongside it, likely positioned a notch above. The Clavis is expected to bring several premium features to the table, including ventilated rear seats, a new dashboard layout, a 360-degree camera system, and an upgraded infotainment screen. While the exterior is expected to receive a subtle design overhaul, the engine lineup will reportedly mirror that on the existing Carens.

2 Tata Altroz Tata Motors is preparing to refresh its premium hatchback offering with the Altroz Facelift, which is expected to launch around May 22. This marks the first major update to the Altroz since its 2020 debut. Design changes will likely include reworked bumpers, new lighting elements, and alloy wheel designs. Inside, customers can expect a more modern interior with a new steering wheel, a revised colour palette, and a few feature upgrades. Mechanically, the Altroz will continue to offer its current suite of petrol, turbo-petrol, diesel, and CNG powertrains.

3 MG Windsor (Long Range) In the EV space, MG Motor India is reportedly set to introduce a new variant of the Windsor EV. While the model was first launched in September 2024 with a 38 kWh battery, the upcoming version is expected to feature a 50.6 kWh pack. This will significantly improve the driving range and appeal to long-distance EV users. While the design is expected to remain the same, MG may add a few feature updates to keep the offering fresh. The heavier battery pack is already available in global markets and could help MG compete more aggressively in India’s fast-growing EV segment.

