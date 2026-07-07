Hennessey to unveil 2,031 bhp Venom F5-M with gated manual at Goodwood Festival of Speed

American automaker Hennessey is set to unveil its most powerful manual car, the Venom F5-M, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Venom F5-M is equipped with the Venom F5 Evolution package, which includes revised aerodynamics and an upgraded active suspension system. The hypercar will make its public debut in the Goodwood Supercar Paddock, where it will tackle the iconic hill climb twice daily throughout the four-day event. Professional racing driver Alex Brundle will pilot the car.

Hennessey will debut the 2,031 bhp Venom F5-M at Goodwood Festival of Speed. Featuring a six-speed gated manual, production is limited to 12 units, priced from $2.65 million

The company claims that the F5-M is the world's most powerful manual-production hypercar. Built entirely in Texas, the model also features a lightweight carbon-fibre chassis, bespoke bodywork, revised aerodynamic components and an open-top Roadster configuration.

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Hennessey Venom F5-M: Engine

Powering the hypercar is Hennessey's 6.6L twin-turbocharged 'Fury' V8 engine, producing a peak power output of 2,031 bhp. The engine is paired with advanced traction control and engine management systems engineered to deliver progressive and predictable power delivery, paired with a six-speed gated manual, making it the most powerful manual hypercar in the world.

Hennessey Venom F5-M: Design

The design of the Hennessey Venom F5-M distinguishes itself through several exclusive styling elements. The Venom F5-M gets a 55-inch dorsal fin extending from the roof-mounted air intake to the rear deck, improving aerodynamic stability at speeds exceeding 321 kmph while giving the hypercar a distinctive appearance. The integrated roof scoop channels cool air into the engine bay, with airflow directed rearwards by the dorsal fin.

Hennessey Venom F5-M: Interior

The interior of the Venom F50M has been redesigned around the manual gearbox. A billet aluminium gear lever sits within an open-gate shift mechanism, while the centre console and controls have been reconfigured to maximise ergonomics and tactile feedback, reinforcing the mechanical connection between driver and machine.

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Hennessey Venom F5-M: Production Numbers

Production of the Venom F5-M Roadster will be limited to just 12 units worldwide, with customer allocations spanning the United States, the United Kingdom and other global markets. Hennessey has also confirmed that both the new manual transmission and updated chassis architecture will eventually become available across additional Venom F5 Coupe, Roadster and Revolution variants.

Priced from $2.65 million before taxes, the Venom F5-M stands as one of the world's most exclusive hypercars while further strengthening Hennessey's reputation, having already delivered more than 40 Venom F5 models to customers globally.

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