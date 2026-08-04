Hennessey Blackbird debuts with a naturally aspirated V8 and gated manual

American automaker Hennessey has unveiled the Blackbird , which has been added as the third product in its portfolio. Additionally, it has introduced the Blackbird, a limited-production touring hypercar. Inspired by the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird reconnaissance aircraft, the Texas-built model has been positioned as the company's third bespoke hypercar after the Venom GT and Venom F5.

Hennessey Blackbird: Powertrain

Power comes from a newly developed 6.2L naturally aspirated V8 engineered in collaboration with Ilmor Engineering. The engine is expected to produce between 800 and 850 hp while revving beyond 9,000 rpm, making it one of the highest-revving naturally aspirated road-car V8s, available on the market. Hennessey claims a 0 to 100 kmph sprint of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 kmph. Built around a bespoke carbon-fibre monocoque and bodywork, the hypercar targets a curb weight of under 3,000 pounds and features adaptive suspension, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, ABS and traction control.

Hennessey Blackbird: Exterior

The exterior draws heavily from aerospace engineering, featuring a long, low stance, sharp body-side character lines and active vertical rear stabilisers that deploy automatically at 71 mph, paying tribute to the SR-71 aircraft. Additional design highlights include Bell X-1-inspired diamond-shaped quad exhausts, Formula One-style side pods, LMP1-inspired aerodynamic elements and optional Sky Glass roof panels that enhance cabin visibility and ambience.

Hennessey Blackbird: Interior

Inside, the Blackbird adopts an analogue-first philosophy. Instead of large digital displays, the cabin centres around a prominent analogue tachometer, physical controls, a traditional ignition key and an exposed manual shifter. Smartphone connectivity for navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is integrated discreetly, preserving the minimalist interior. Touring practicality is another key focus, with luggage space for two carry-on bags, generous cabin storage, adaptive suspension, improved refinement and four cup holders for long-distance comfort.

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Hennessey Blackbird: Production



Production will be limited to just 71 units worldwide, with prices starting at $2.5 million before taxes. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin between 2029 and 2030, while more than two-thirds of the production run has already been reserved ahead of its public debut at The Quail in California on August 14.

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