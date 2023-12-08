Hector, Astor and other MG Motor cars get up to 1.50 lakh discount

MG Motor is offering massive discounts on all models across its lineup in India this month. The carmaker announced its benefit scheme called December Fest today, December 8. As part of this scheme, MG Motor cars will come with benefits worth up to ₹1.50 lakh over their ex-showroom prices. MG Motor joins other carmakers in India to offer benefits as part of the year-end sales. The scheme will remain applicable till the end of this year. The benefits have been rolled out before the British-origin auto giant revises prices across its lineup from January.

According to MG Motor's December Fest, the biggest discounts will be offered on models like Gloster, Astor and ZS EV. Gloster and Astor SUVs will be up for grabs with straight discount of ₹one lakh. These two will also come with exchange benefits worth another ₹50,000. The ZS EV, MG Motor's first electric vehicle launched in India, is also available with similar benefits.

Among other models included under the MG Motor's December Fest benefit scheme are Hector, Hector Plus and Comet EV. The Hector, MG Motor's best-selling model in India, will come with a straight benefit worth ₹50,000. The carmaker is also offering exchange bonus of ₹50,000 on the new generation Hector. The Comet EV, currently India's most affordable electric vehicle, will come with a discount of ₹65,000. There is no other additional benefits offered with the Comet EV.

MG Motor to hike car price from January

Earlier this month, MG Motor had announced that it will increase the prices of its models from New Year. The carmaker with British-origin, which recently saw Indian conglomerate JSW take over 35 per cent stake from its Chinese owner SAIC, will increase the prices of Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, Gloster SUVs besides two of its electric vehicles Comet EV and ZS EV. The carmaker had increased the prices of two of its flagship SUVs Hector and Gloster as recently as August this year. The carmaker said that the latest price hike became necessary due to rising production costs. The carmaker issued a statement saying that the hike was necessitated by the rising costs attributed to overall inflation and increased commodity prices.

