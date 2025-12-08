Haunted Lamborghini Countach mysteriously drives off on its own in Scotland

Veteran collector and classic-car specialist Simon Kidston has seen his fair share of strange vehicles doing strange things, but even he was not prepared for what his Lamborghini Countach decided to do during a weekend wedding in Scotland. The 1977 LP400 Periscopio had been left outside a residence after serving as transport the evening before, only for Kidston to receive a morning call politely asking whether he had perhaps moved his car. He hadn’t. The keys, as he later clarified, were still in his pocket.

What followed was a scene straight out of a scrapped Ghostbusters plotline. CCTV footage shows the Countach seemingly coming to life at 9:21 am and inching forward before pausing and then setting off again around 30 seconds later. The supercar managed to crawl up a slope, drive through a flower bed, and eventually bury itself nose-first in a hedge after just missing the building by mere inches. As Kidston joked, “Our best guess is a short circuit due to extreme humidity…or a Scottish ghost."

Matters could’ve been worse

The 1977 Lamborghini Countach LP400 Periscopio came without the extreme aero kit that defined the nameplate a few years later, making it the closest to the actual prototype model. With this being an ultra-rare supercar, things could have taken a turn for the worse: had the Countach veered a foot or two to the right, it would’ve hit the stone wall of the house; if it had veered left, it would’ve gone for a swim in the nearby river.

The car was retrieved by a makeshift rescue squad of family and friends, ranging from an army general to a wine merchant. The Countach was eventually freed from the garden without major harm, save for a scraped chin that has already been repaired.

Was it a ghost?

The Countach was sent to Modena, but five months of inspection was still not enough to produce a definitive explanation. Kidston reported that the wiring remained intact with nothing burnt out and no obvious signs of failure. The working theory remains a short circuit triggered by Scottish humidity finding its way into the Italian electronics. The car was also left parked in gear, and so the electrical short would’ve been enough to send it rolling.

