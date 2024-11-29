Hark the new BMW M2 sings, a newborn coupe launched in India at 1.03 crore

BMW launched its M2 four-door coupe in India, priced at ₹1.03 crore (ex-showroom). The BMW M2 was first introduced in the Indian market in 2023, and it is now being offered as a completely built-up (CBU) unit. A year and a half later, it is getting its much-needed facelift with updated performance, a new design, and modern features.

The compact two-door, Sports coupe is a more souped-up version of the standard BMW 2 series. It has sportier design elements and ditches most of the chrome present in the standard 2-series Gran Coupe.

BMW M2: Engine and performance

Under the hood, the new M2 houses a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, inline petrol engine that delivers 473 bhp with 550 Nm of peak torque in the manual transmission or 600 Nm in the automatic transmission. It completes the 0-100 sprint in a claimed 4 seconds with the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and 4.2 seconds with the six-speed manual gearbox. The torque curve is optimised for linear power delivery, with maximum torque available from 2,650 to 6,130 rpm, whereas the peak power is achieved at 6,250 rpm. The redline is set at 7,200 rpm.

The standard eight-speed automatic features three modes (Efficient, Sport, Sport Plus). An optional six-speed manual with optimised gear ratios is also available. With the help of a ‘Gear Shift Assistant’ the manual M2 allows for slip-free operation during downshifts. The top speed of the car is electronically limited to 250 kmph which can be upgraded to 285 km/h with the M Driver’s Package.

BMW M2: Design

On the exterior, the BMW has gotten rid of the chrome grille and replaced it with a frameless one with horizontal bars. There are blacked-out exhaust tailpipes are offered as standard while the BMW M2 logo at the front and rear now comes in black with a silver outline. The bold and muscular M-specific look is achieved by the broad wheel arches along with flared side skirts. At the back of the car is also a diffuser to improve the car's aerodynamics. The BMW M2 gets adaptive LED headlights and an optional M Carbon Roof reducing the car's centre of gravity is also available.

Inside the cabin, the sports coupe gets a flat-bottomed M leather steering wheel with a red centre marker at 12 o'clock position. The dashboard holds the BMW Curved Display with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central screen. The boot has 390 litres of space and the rear seats are foldable with a 40:20:40 split. There are optional carbon bucket seats available for the car with illuminated logos on the headrests along with other options.

The steering wheel can also be replaced with an M Alcantara wheel optionally.

BMW M2: Specifications

The BMW M2 uses Adaptive M suspension to provide electronically controlled damping balancing performance and ride comfort. An M Sport differential improves traction, particularly during cornering or low-grip conditions. The staggered wheel setup includes 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels. Braking duties are fulfilled with M high-performance compound brakes with blue or optional red-painted callipers.

BMW has given the car a lightweight design, Brake Energy Regeneration, Auto Start-Stop function, electric power steering, differential and transfer case with optimised warm-up behaviour and aerodynamics to improve fuel efficiency.

BMW M2: Safety

The standard safety features of the German sports coupe include Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC) and an Active M Differential. The car is equipped with head and side airbags for the driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for the rear seats as standard. It also gets anti-lock braking (ABS) and an M Dynamic Mode for controlled slip during spirited driving.

BMW M2: Colour options

The new M2 is available in non-metallic Alpine White and M Zandvoort Blue, as well as a range of metallic shades such as Brooklyn Grey, Portimao Blue and Sao Paulo Yellow. Interior upholstery options include Vernasca leather and Merino leather with further customisation available through carbon-fiber trim packages.

