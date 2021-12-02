GV90 to spearhead Genesis' EV fleet: Report

Hyundai's luxury car division Genesis might be just six years old, but the automaker is aiming big, especially with its electric vehicle fleet. The automaker has already revealed its ambitious electrification strategy, under which Genesis aims to launch eight electric cars by 2030. The flagship SUV of this EV portfolio will be the GV90, claims a report by Korean Car Blog.

Genesis GV60 is the first dedicated EV of the automaker. Apart from that, it is also working on GV80, which will be positioned below the GV90, which is claimed to be already under development. The Genesis GV90 pure electric SUV will be based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which underpins GV60. Interestingly, this same architecture underpins other models such as Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and other EVs from the three brands of the group.

Earlier this year, Genesis trademarked seven names including GV90e, which could be the nomenclature for the upcoming pure electric GV90 SUV. The new SUV could be launched sometime in 2023, predicts the report. However, it is unlikely to go on sale before 2024.

The other badges Genesis filed trademarks for are G70e, G80e, G90e, GV70e, GV80e. All of these names were filed for different models. Expect these different electric vehicles to come in form of cars, vans, sports cars, hybrid cars, utility sports vehicles, light trucks, electric cars with hydrogen fuel cells. Clearly, Genesis is aiming to penetrate various segments of the electric car market with a wide range of products.

As part of Hyundai group's electrification strategy, Genesis aims to go fully carbon neutral in 2035, as it has claimed. The premium sibling of Hyundai and Kia had also announced that all new vehicles from the brand will come with a fully electric powertrain starting in 2025. The company aims to bring in eight zero-emission models by the end of this decade with a projected global sales of 400,000 units every year.