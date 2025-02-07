Gurugram to host India's biggest Vintage car show. Here's how you can visit

Gurugram will host the 11th edition of the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance, a well-known vintage and classic car showcase from February 21 to 23. The three-day event will feature a range of historic automobiles and motorcycles to captivate the automotive enthusiast audience.

The 11th edition of the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance event will combine automotive history with cultural performances, providing attendees with a

The event will begin with a flag-off from India Gate to Ambience Greens, Golf Course, Gurugram. The 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance has gained recognition in vintage motoring circles and this year’s edition will present 125 vintage and classic cars, along with 50 heritage motorcycles.

Which cars can you expect?

A highlight of the exhibition will be the 1939 Delahaye by Figoni et Falaschi, celebrated for its exceptional craftsmanship and design. Additionally, three vintage cars including the 1932 Lancia Astura Pininfarina, 1936 AC 16/70 Sports Coupe and 1948 Bentley Mark 6 Drophead Coupe will be showcased for the first time. Other prominent brands featured will include Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Cadillac, Ford and Aston Martin.

How to attend?

Visitors can buy tickets to the show online by visiting the authentic show website. Tickets are separate for each day, costing ₹500. People who wish to participate in the rally can register their vehicles including two-wheelers via the official show website.

Entertaining cultural performances

In addition to the automobile showcase, the event will include cultural performances such as Kathak, Bharatnatyam, Kathakali and folk dances from Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Haryana. Gurugram has been emerging as a significant location for vintage car events supported by the automotive industry and infrastructure.

Madan Mohan, Founder & Managing Trustee of the 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust, stated that the event aims to promote India’s presence in global heritage motoring tourism. He said, “Year after year, we are setting new benchmarks in positioning India on the global heritage motoring tourism map, in alignment with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. The 11th edition of the vintage car rally is being organized on an unprecedented scale, bringing together some of the rarest and most exquisite vintage and classic automobiles from across the world."

“This year, we anticipate record-breaking participation, with collectors, enthusiasts, and global connoisseurs of motoring heritage converging to witness a spectacular display of automotive history," he added.

