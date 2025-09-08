GST 2.0 price cut: Audi cars in India become cheaper by 7.80 lakh

Audi India has announced a price cut across its product portfolio following the implementation of GST 2.0. The move comes as under the new GST regime, the total tax incidence of all passenger vehicles in India has been brought down. Previously, several carmakers, including Hyundai , Tata Motors, Toyota , Renault , Mahindra , Mercedes-Benz , have announced price cuts across their product range.

Audi India has stated that the benefits on its cars range between ₹2.60 lakh and ₹7.80 lakh, depending on the model. With this, the Audi cars will become cheaper for consumers in the country. With this move, the German luxury auto giant is expecting to see a surge in consumer demand and sales during the festive season.

The GST 2.0 will be effective from September 22, and the revised pricing of Audi cars, just like other brands, will be applicable from the same date.

Audi slashes price of its cars: Which model becomes how much affordable

Audi has slashed the starting pricing of its Q3 SUV from ₹46.14 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹43.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The Audi A4 now starts from ₹46.2 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹48.89 lakh (ex-showroom) in the pre-GST 2.0 era. The Audi Q7 now starts at ₹86.14 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to ₹92.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

The starting price of the Audi Q5 is ₹63.75 lakh (ex-showroom) after the price revision, as compared to ₹68.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The starting price of the Audi A6 is ₹63.74 lakh (ex-showroom), down from ₹67.38 lakh (ex-showroom). The Audi Q8's pricing now starts from ₹1.10 crore (ex-showroom), down compared to the pre-revised pricing of ₹1.18 crore (ex-showroom).

Customers can visit the nearest Audi India dealerships or the official website to check the exact price of their preferred model and variant.

