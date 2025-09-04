Copyright © HT Media Limited
GST 2.0: Here's what you'll now pay for SUVs over 4 metres…

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 04 Sept 2025, 11:40 am
  • GST 2.0 introduces a simpler two-slab tax structure for automobiles, reducing costs for small cars and slightly lowering prices for larger vehicles. While larger cars are taxed at 40 per cent.

Cars such as the Hyundai Creta and the Tata Harrier are now slated to get more affordable with the GST 2.0 regime.
The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, has officially come into force. Nicknamed ‘GST 2.0,’ it reshapes automobile taxation in India by moving to a simpler two-slab structure of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, with a special 40 per cent slab for luxury goods. The big headline for car buyers is that the compensation cess, which earlier sat on top of GST, has been scrapped.

For small cars and two-wheelers, this means lower costs. But for mid-size and larger cars, especially those longer than four metres with petrol engines above 1,200cc or diesel engines over 1,500cc, the impact is mixed. These models are now taxed at a flat 40 per cent.

Also Read : Festival arrives early: GST slashed, hatchbacks to be cheaper with lowered tax

How old vs new system compares

Earlier, all passenger cars attracted a 28 per cent GST, plus a cess ranging from 1 per cent to 22 per cent depending on engine size and body style. This pushed up effective tax rates on larger cars to 45 per cent to 50 per cent.

Under GST 2.0, the cess is gone. Instead, these cars now fall into the 40 per cent luxury slab. So while the headline GST rate looks higher, the overall incidence for most mid-size and large cars is actually lower than before.

  • Petrol cars between 1,200cc and 1,500cc: down from ~45 per cent to 40 per cent.
  • Diesel cars above 1,500cc: down from ~48 per cent to 40 per cent.

That means, in real terms, these bigger vehicles should see slight relief in their on-road prices.

Also Read : GST on motorcycles above 350cc hiked; Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto to bear the brunt

What will the on-road price for popular SUVs look like?

Here’s a look at some of the popular models over 4 metres in length and how their on-road prices are expected to shift after the new GST rules:

  • Hyundai Creta: The Hyundai Creta is priced between 11.11 lakh and 20.92 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Under the new GST, the on-road price is expected to be from 17.15 lakh to 32.16 lakh, compared to the earlier on-road pricing of 17.70 lakh to 33.20 lakh.
  • Kia Seltos: The Kia Seltos costs 11.19 lakh to 20.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The on-road price will now be 17.27 lakh to 31.61 lakh, lower than the earlier 17.83 lakh to 32.63 lakh.
  • Honda Elevate: The Honda Elevate comes at 11.91 lakh to 16.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Under the new scheme, it could now cost from 18.37 lakh to 25.75 lakh on-road, compared to 18.97 lakh to 26.58 lakh before.
  • Maruti Grand Vitara: The Maruti Grand Vitara is priced at 11.42 lakh to 20.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The on-road price could now be 17.62 lakh to 31.79 lakh, down from 18.19 lakh to 32.82 lakh.
  • Mahindra Scorpio N: The Mahindra Scorpio-N comes at 13.99 lakh to 25.62 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Its on-road cost would now be 19.68 lakh to 39.22 lakh, compared to 20.35 lakh to 40.45 lakh earlier.
  • Tata Safari: The Tata Safari is priced between 15.50 lakh and 27.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new on-road pricing is expected to be 21.84 to 41.61 lakh, while earlier it was 22.61 lakh to 42.91 lakh.
  • Tata Harrier: The Tata Harrier comes at 15.00 lakh to 26.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Buyers now pay 21.15 lakh to 40.46 lakh, lower than the earlier 21.88 lakh to 41.74 lakh.
  • Mahindra XUV700: The Mahindra XUV700 costs 14.49 lakh to 25.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). On-road, it now ranges from 20.40 lakh to 38.34 lakh, compared to 21.10 lakh to 39.51 lakh earlier.
  • Toyota Innova Crysta: The Toyota Innova Crysta is priced at 19.99 lakh to 27.08 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The on-road cost could now be from 27.53 lakh to 41.15 lakh, compared to the 28.47 to 42.63 lakh earlier.
  • Toyota Fortuner: The Toyota Fortuner comes at 36.05 lakh to 44.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Its new on-road price is expected to be from 55.31 lakh to 68.57 lakh, down from 57.11 lakh to 70.81 lakh.
  • Volkswagen Virtus: The Volkswagen Virtus costs 10.56 lakh to 19.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). On-road pricing will now be 16.31 lakh to 29.83 lakh, compared to 16.83 lakh to 30.80 lakh earlier.
  • Honda City: The Honda City is priced between 12.38 lakh and 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Buyers would now pay from 19.09 to 25.62 lakh, slightly less than the earlier 19.71 to 26.46 lakh.
  • Hyundai Verna: The Hyundai Verna is priced from 11.07 lakh to 17.58 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new on-road price would now be 17.09 to 27.05 lakh, compared to 17.64 to 27.93 lakh earlier.

What does it mean for you?

The GST 2.0 regime is a double-edged sword. Small cars get a big boost from the 18 per cent slab, which could revive entry-level sales. Larger cars, SUVs, and MPVs are now officially slotted as ‘luxury goods’ under the 40 per cent slab, but since the cess is gone, they’re actually slightly more affordable than before.

For consumers planning to buy cars like the Creta, Harrier, or Fortuner, this means better value during the ongoing festive season. However, luxury EVs such as Tesla and BYD, which also fall under the 40 per cent bracket, could feel pressure, potentially slowing their growth in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 04 Sept 2025, 11:40 am IST
