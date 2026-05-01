Gravite and Magnite help Nissan post 75% YoY growth in April

Japanese auto major Nissan has reported a strong start to FY2027. The carmaker has registered a 75% year-on-year (YoY) growth in domestic wholesale numbers for April 2026. The auto company sold 3,203 units in the Indian market during the month, up by 75% from the corresponding month a year ago. The total sales of the automaker, including exports of 2,185 units, stood at 5,388 units in April.

Nissan has attributed the sales surge to the positive performance of both Magnite and Gravite.

The car manufacturer has attributed this sales surge to the recently introduced Nissan Gravite and the continued positive performance of the Nissan Magnite in the compact SUV segment.

Nissan launched the Gravite seven-seater three-row MPV in India as a brand-engineered version of the Renault Triber. The Nissan Gravite comes as one of the most affordable seven-seater MPVs in India. Propelling its growth are the key factors such as the high demand for family-oriented utility vehicles, upmarket features, a spacious cabin, affordable and aggressive pricing, etc. Nissan claims the customer response to the Gravite MPV has been encouraging since its launch. The model has gained traction among customers owing to its seven-seat layout, practicality, and everyday usability.

On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite continues to draw attention with its bold and strong design and road presence, upmarket feaures, power-packed performance on offer. The Magnite has remained a key volume driver for the company in India.

Speaking on this sales performance, Nissan India MD Saurabh Vatsa said that the strong beginning to the financial year reflects the company’s strategy of aligning products with evolving customer expectations. He added that the response to the Gravite MPV, along with the sustained popularity of the Magnite SUV, has strengthened Nissan’s confidence in the Indian market.

The auto company also indicated that it plans to introduce new products and expand its retail and service network footprint across the country during the current financial year as part of its broader growth strategy.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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