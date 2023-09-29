One year on, Grand Vitara adds wind to Maruti Suzuki sails. Check the numbers

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has completed its first year in the Indian car market and the company says it has helped it establish a firm base in the mid-size SUV space, one that is also helping other SUV models in the extended family. The Grand Vitara was launched in September of 2022 with both mild as well as strong hybrid technology.

Maruti Suzuki has so far sold around 1.20 lakh units of Grand Vitara and underlines that the model was the quickest among mid-size SUVs to the one lakh sales mark. And with semiconductor issue reportedly sorting itself out, the company expects the numbers to rise further with pending orders for Grand Vitara alone at an approximate 22,000.

Grand Vitara has a starting price of ₹10.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant but Maruti Suzuki especially underlines the growing acceptance of the strong hybrid technology. “Around 22 per cent of overall sales of Grand Vitara is coming from the strong hybrid variant. This alone shows how well people have accepted both the car and the technology," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. “Around 13 per cent sales are for the CNG variant while the remaining is for the mild-hybrid gasoline variants."

Speaking to members of the press on Friday, Srivastava also underlined that Grand Vitara has helped accelerate demand of other Maruti Suzuki models while helping Nexa alone to capture a 15 per cent market share. “Nexa is now the second largest brand, behind Maruti Suzuki. And the Grand Vitara has also further helped fellow models like Jimny and Brezza."

But while Grand Vitara does continue to enjoy a positive demand in the market, the need to further popularize the storng hybrid technology may make much sense for Maruti, especially because the company has no all-electric model so far. Could government-led incentives or lower tax structure work? “We can only request but the government knows best. Tax structure based on tailpipe emissions would ensure cleaner vehicle models make even more buying sense for customers," Srivastava outlined. At present, Maruti Suzuki offers only two models with strong hybrid technology - Grand Vitara and Invicto MPV. Both of these models are manufactured for the company at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant.

